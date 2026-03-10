Just hours after President Donald Trump told an audience at his Florida golf club that his war in Iran "is very complete, pretty much," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an escalation of military efforts.

“We are winning,” Hegseth said in prepared remarks on Tuesday, adding, “Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran.”

x Secretary Hegseth: "Today will be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran." pic.twitter.com/ufuayD70RK — CSPAN (@cspan) March 10, 2026

Hegseth also tried to distance Trump’s new war from the costly interventions of previous Republican administrations.

“This is not endless nation building,” he said. “Our generation of soldier will not let that happen again, and nor will this president, who very clearly ran against those kinds of neverending, nebulously scoped missions.”

Having failed to replace Iran’s leadership with anything resembling an improvement, and providing only ambiguous timelines, Hegseth and Trump’s strategy is likely a reflection of their desire to find relief for skyrocketing oil prices, specifically the need to restore safe passage for tankers through the dicey Strait of Hormuz.

Hegseth closed his remarks with an unintentionally ironic reading of Psalm 144—a passage widely interpreted as David praying for strength before his battle with Goliath and the Philistines.

In a battle between the United States and Iran in 2026, the comparison raises the question: Which side is David on, again?