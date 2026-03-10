Proving that the Trump administration can multitask, even as President Donald Trump’s pointless war against Iran rages, two Cabinet secretaries carved out some free time on Monday for a splashy White House event about the absurd IndyCar race that will take place as part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The administration is calling this nonsense the “Freedom 250 Grand Prix” and even got a race car custom-painted with that ridiculous name.

This is all part of America 250, which is supposed to celebrate America but is rapidly devolving into a celebration of Trump and his favorite things. And never fear, Trump is planning on making money off of this: The Trump Organization, his private company, has already applied to trademark “Trump 250.”

Is a high-speed race through the streets of Washington, D.C., something the people were clamoring for? Not that anyone is aware of!

Did the administration figure out a way to go around Congress so it could do this nonsense without its approval? Of course!

The original proposed route for the race would start and finish before the U.S. Capitol, but that would violate the prohibition on advertising on Capitol grounds. IndyCars are slathered with ads, which means they would have needed Congress’ permission. By this past January, the Trump administration hadn’t landed that permission, despite the president of IndyCar’s parent company trying to whip votes for it and having conducted 81 meetings—yes, 81—with lawmakers.

After that failure, they changed the route to run around the National Mall.

The new proposed circuit for the Freedom 250 race.

At Monday’s kickoff event, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy whined about how hard it was to get this event arranged if the administration had to follow pesky laws.

“Today almost didn’t happen,” he said, adding, “We’re in D.C., so the sausage-making can sometimes be frustrating.”

Duffy also wagged his finger at elected officials who wouldn’t rubber-stamp the administration’s original demands: “We were going to go around the Capitol, but Congress would have to do some approvals for us—and quite frankly, they didn’t. Some people didn’t want to give them to us.”

What’s more emblematic of the Trump era than a Cabinet member implying that Congress was somehow in the wrong because they didn’t fully endorse one of Trump’s pet projects?

Better yet, IndyCar and the Trump administration aren’t yet saying who will pay for all of this. It’s easy to imagine the race becoming another opportunity for private companies to bribe the president, just like his big ugly ballroom at the White House. However, Trump’s executive order about the race, signed in January, says that “the Secretary of Transportation shall use available funds to help facilitate the presentation of the race, consistent with applicable law and as deemed appropriate by the Secretary of Transportation.” That makes it sound an awful lot like your tax dollars might pay for this.

According to those involved, the three-day event in August will somehow help celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence. After all, nothing says “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” like fancy race cars roaring through the nation’s capital.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, shown this past October.

Undeterred, IndyCar is trying its damndest to make this thing sound patriotic, saying the event will offer “unprecedented access to North America’s premier open-wheel series framed by America’s most iconic symbols of democracy, freedom, and unity.”

In the Trump era, even giant corporations have to adopt Trumpspeak.

As do IndyCar drivers, apparently. Here’s two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden burbling about it: “Racing through the heart of American history, with those amazing landmarks lining the course, is going to be incredibly powerful. I can’t wait to be back here to race and celebrate America’s birthday at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.”

Nobody is trying as hard as Fox Sports to pretend this is a patriotic, all-American endeavor. The network has the television rights to IndyCar races and will be airing the Freedom 250 race. Nice how that worked out for Fox.

Here’s Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks being absolutely ridiculous: “We want to thank the administration for recognizing that there is no better way to celebrate America 250 than by showcasing American speed and ingenuity than on the streets of our capital.

For everybody that’s going to be here, no matter which way you look, this is going to be the most distinctly American sporting event that we’ve ever had.”

Nothing about this is in any way related to America or the Declaration of Independence or anything of the sort. It’s just that Trump likes big events with big manly men and apparently cars that go vroom vroom. It’s the same stupid reason we are going to have a UFC fight outside the White House and pretend that it is for freedom.

Of course, Trump has to focus on rah-rah MAGA bait like this because the administration has done everything it can to wipe out actual American history that reflects the nation’s complex and, at times, shameful history. So instead, we’re going to get this slop and pretend it’s patriotic. And if we’re really lucky, we’ll get to pick up the tab. Happy birthday, America.