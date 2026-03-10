Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday, to explain how inconsistent, one might even say incoherent, the Trump administration's half-baked justifications for launching a war in the Middle East have been.

“There have been many different reasons floated, but none of them, I think, have been very convincing,” Paul said, arguing the lofty declarations of spreading freedom would tie us into wars in perpetuity and don’t ring true.

“We were also told their nuclear weapons were obliterated and now we're told their nuclear weapons are just moments away from being a bomb,” Paul noted, questioning Iran’s capacity to even strike U.S. soil with a missile, let alone a nuclear weapon.

“I don't think the arguments are valid, and I think war should be the last resort, not the first resort,” Paul said. “A war of choice is not my choice.”

Even a right-wing isolationist clock can be right a couple of times during this administration.