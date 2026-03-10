The New York Times continues to show its bias against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the paper’s coverage of a recent attempt to use a homemade bomb near Gracie Mansion, where Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji live.

A group led by a right-wing activist (and pardoned Jan. 6 rioter) Jake Lang was protesting the “Islamic takeover” of the city and clashed with another group who claimed to be inspired by the terrorist group ISIS.

Jake Lang shouts from a sidewalk as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference at Gracie Mansion on March 9 in New York.

A Monday story by Times writer Dana Rubinstein bears the headline “Mamdani Chooses His Words Carefully After Alleged Terror Attack,” and it contrasts the mayor’s response to the way he has communicated as a candidate and since he was sworn into office.

“There were no short-form videos posted to social media about the attack in front of Gracie Mansion, where Mr. Mamdani lives with his wife, Rama Duwaji,” Rubinstein wrote. “There were no impassioned speeches.”

But there is of course a world of difference between Mamdani speaking about expanding education or about sidewalk construction and … attempted terrorism.

The men who allegedly took improvised explosive devices to Gracie Mansion have been charged with serious crimes like use of a weapon of mass destruction and providing support to ISIS. Was the Times expecting the mayor to use his usual jovial tone in dealing with an issue this serious?

And Mamdani did respond.

“Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi have been charged with committing a heinous act of terrorism and proclaiming their allegiance to ISIS. They should be held fully accountable for their actions,” he wrote on social media. “We will continue to keep New Yorkers safe. We will not tolerate terrorism or violence in our city.”

The mayor also held a press conference on Monday alongside law enforcement officials and reinforced his support for the First Amendment right to protest, despite the abhorrent views of the groups involved.

The Times has been against Mamdani since he was a candidate for mayor. The paper’s editorial board declined to endorse the Democrat, while the news side of the Times indulged in demagoguery.

For instance, in one memorable episode, the paper amplified the claims of a self-identified “violently racist” hacker in a story falsely implying that Mamdani misidentified himself as Black on a college application.

This sort of behavior from the Times, which proclaimed the “age of Trump” last June, is unfortunately not a deviation from the norm. The legacy newspaper, commonly known as The Old Gray Lady, has spent decades producing coverage slanted against Democrats, especially progressives like Mamdani.

Mamdani seriously addressed free speech, terrorism, and disunity in America’s largest city. The Times focused its coverage on viral videos instead.