Republican Sen. John Kennedy tried to paint a hearing witness as a wide-eyed leftist, despite the fact that the witness works at a libertarian think tank. It did not go well.

During a hearing on sanctuary cities, Kennedy questioned witness David Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, about a series of posts Bier made on Bluesky, including one where he described the Department of Homeland Security’s deportation goals as being “ethnic cleansing.”

“Did I read that correctly?” Kennedy asked, after quoting Bier’s Bluesky post.

“That was in regard to a Department of Homeland Security post about advocating 100 million deportations,” Bier replied. “A hundred million deportations would be ethnic cleansing. You would be removing one-third of the country.”

“You don't think this is hyperbolic?” Kennedy pressed.

“I think advocating 100 million deportations is ethnic cleansing,” Bier answered.

It didn’t get any better for Kennedy after that.

Trying to regain footing, Kennedy attacked an X post from Bier, which said that federal judges ruling against President Donald Trump’s purge of immigrants were “much braver” than masked goons from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“They are much braver,” Bier said. “They put their names on their rulings, and they stand behind their constitutional rulings. When I talk about population purge, I’m talking about the fact that they’re trying to deport U.S.-born citizens. … It’s not a mass deportation agenda. It is also an agenda intended to reduce the population of the United States, including U.S.-born people.”

At that point, the hearing’s chair, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, stepped in to stop the bleeding.