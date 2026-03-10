The Trump administration used vague allegations of rampant fraud in Minnesota as the basis for the siege of the state by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, so you’d think the U.S. attorney’s office there would be laser-focused on prosecuting actual fraud. You’d be wrong.

Instead of racking up wins against known fraudsters, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen is currently begging the court to continue—aka delay—the trial against Abdirahman Ahmed, one of the defendants in the sprawling Feeding Our Future case that has been going on since 2022, when former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice announced charges against 47 defendants.

MAGA influencer Nick Shirley speaks during a roundtable with President Donald Trump on antifa at the White House, on Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington.

The Feeding Our Future cases are about actual, massive fraud to the tune of $250 million, and multiple defendants have already been convicted or pleaded guilty. But the administration latched onto MAGA influencer Nick Shirley’s video, where he visited multiple Somali-run day cares and randomly concluded they were closed or secretly had no children inside or whatever. Though Shirley’s allegations were swiftly debunked, that didn’t matter to the administration, which ran with it as the justification not only for the ICE siege but also for withholding tens of millions of dollars in unrelated funding to the state.

Somehow, despite the fact that the administration has been shouting about how shutting down fraud in Minnesota is the very most important thing, the U.S. attorney’s office can’t get it together to actually prosecute cases. So, they’re asking the court to delay Ahmed’s trial because “counsel for the government will not be able to adequately prepare for the trial in this matter.”

Why is that? Because “there have been significant staffing changes in the United States Attorney’s Office since the January 16 trial order, including the departures of four attorneys who had previously been involved in this and the related Feeding Our Future cases.”

That seems like a “you problem,” U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, not a court problem, nor a defendant problem. The motion neglects to mention that those departures of experienced attorneys handling these cases left because the DOJ demanded they investigate Renee Good’s widow, rather than the ICE agent who killed Good. Obscuring the fact that your high-level attorneys left because you asked them to do something wildly unethical and ghoulish is a choice.

That said, Rosen isn’t wrong that the office is now bereft of experienced people to handle these big cases. Joe Thompson, who was overseeing multiple fraud investigations, bounced and now represents journalist Don Lemon after the DOJ arrested him for covering a protest, a thing that is not a crime. Also out? Harry Jacobs, the head of the criminal division who was handling the Feeding Our Future trials.

And it’s not just high-level attorneys who have left. Since Trump took office in 2025, at least 31 of the 64 lawyers in the office have left. Many expressed concerns about political pressure, ethics, and the pivot to all immigration cases, all the time. That political pressure is open and obvious, with DOJ aide Aakash Singh telling all 93 U.S. attorney offices that Trump is their “chief client” and if they don’t like that, they should quit.

Looks like they did.

The two prosecutors who are now handling Ahmed's trial both have only two years of prosecution experience at the DOJ, so good luck with that.

The trial had been set for June 8, 2026, and Ahmed is expected, and rightly so, to oppose the motion. That whole constitutional right to a speedy trial thing and all.

The chaos in this office is one of the administration’s own making, with the DOJ not staffing up there to handle the monumental amount of cases resulting from ICE’s lawlessness. This has even resulted in the dismissal of cases against actual violent repeat offenders and drug traffickers because there are no longer enough attorneys to prosecute them.

As Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel told the administration in a case where they whined that it was just too hard to provide space for attorney consultations for all the illegally arrested detainees: “The Constitution does not permit the government to arrest thousands of individuals and then disregard their constitutional rights because it would be too challenging to honor those rights.”

The same goes for a speedy trial and … guess which judge is handling this Ahmed trial? Yep, Judge Brasel. Good luck, Rosen. You’ll need it.