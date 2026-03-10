As it turns out, some of Donald Trump’s promises made are turning out to be promises broken.

Despite a longstanding and false Republican narrative that immigrants are taking native U.S. workers’ jobs, the president’s aggressive deportation agenda hasn’t been as beneficial to blue-collar folks and their employers as they hoped.

According to new data from the American Enterprise Institute and Brookings Institution—which are center-right and center-left think tanks, respectively—as net migration into the U.S. hits record lows, joblessness is rising as well.

“Look at what we’re seeing: The US-born unemployment rate has been going up. The US-born labor force participation rate has dropped,” Mark Regets, a senior fellow at the National Foundation for American Policy, told Bloomberg.

The National Foundation for American Policy is a nonpartisan research organization that focuses on trade and immigration.

“So if we’ve had a big withdrawal of immigrants from the labor force, we don’t see any sign of the US-born workers getting more employment because of that,” Regets said.

Essentially, Regets’ point—through looking at the data—is that U.S. workers are unwilling to take jobs that have historically been filled by immigrants. Some of these include back-breaking jobs on farms and construction sites, but employers seeking temporary or seasonal employees are also struggle to fill roles, according to Bloomberg.

Even construction companies are turning away business opportunities, the outlet reported, because they don’t have the labor.

The Trump administration has campaigned on removing millions of undocumented immigrants in an effort to “protect the homeland.” They’ve even boosted their ICE budget by $38.3 billion through the Big Beautiful Bill as a means to achieve these efforts.

But after raiding farms and food stands, even farm owners were left questioning how they would harvest food. Ironically, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has tried to mitigate this issue by making it easier for immigrants to obtain H2-A visas to come work in the fields. But this plan has already started to fall apart as well.

The Trump administration is facing a similar fate of rolling back its own mistakes by having to hire many federal workers after DOGE ripped through the government workforce.

In other words, Trump’s agenda is getting a reality check now that the workforce is feeling the impact.