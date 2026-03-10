White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt held a whirlwind press briefing on Tuesday, where she lied and deflected when asked about President Donald Trump’s unpopular Iran war.

When asked about a Reuters report that around 150 U.S. troops have been wounded since the start of the war, Leavitt refused to confirm the number, saying that “it's within that ballpark.”

Similarly, when pressed on Trump’s dubious motivations for launching the war, Leavitt suggested that it’s merely vibes-based.

“This was a feeling the president had based on facts,” she said. “Facts provided to him by his top negotiators who had been engaged with the Iranian regime in a good faith effort.”

And she was even less receptive to questions about the bombing of a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, that reportedly killed 168 children. When asked about the administration’s so-called investigation into the potential war crime, Leavitt snapped.

“We’re not gonna be harassed by The New York Times,” she retorted.

Then when asked about Trump’s decision to bail out his buddy President Vladimir Putin by easing sanctions on Russian oil, Leavitt dismissed it as no big deal.

“Russian oil was already at sea,” Leavitt said. “So this short term measure—we don't believe it will provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time.”

According to The New York Times, the decision to lift sanctions—as oil prices skyrocket—comes in the nick of time for Moscow.

The only positive is Leavitt didn’t blame former President Joe Biden for Trump’s war.