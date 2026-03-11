On March 11, 2020, after weeks of gaslighting Americans, ignoring expert advice, and telling Americans “it will go away,” President Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban from Europe as the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic was deadly, made even deadlier by ignoring every early warning sign and exporting medical supplies—choosing a quick profit over saving Americans’ lives.

To date, more than 1.2 million Americans have died from COVID-19.