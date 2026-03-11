Sometimes it gets overlooked in the across-the-board horrors we’re facing, but it cannot be overstated just how much the Trump administration keeps losing in court.

Sure, running to the Supreme Court to get his way on the shadow docket has proven remarkably successful for President Donald Trump, but that’s because the administration only needs five credulous conservative justices to sign on.

In actual courtroom proceedings, however, things are not going so great.

Juries stand strong against the administration’s excesses

Under Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice has descended into a shoddy, corrupt shadow of its former self, churning out politically motivated indictments whenever Trump feels like it and overcharging defendants simply because it can.

But the regular everyday folks who sit on grand juries and trial court juries have not been willing to participate.

Grand juries clearly have no interest in helping Trump weaponize the DOJ. That’s why they no-billed U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro in her laughable attempt to indict six Democratic lawmakers for the not-crime of telling military personnel they have a duty to refuse illegal orders.

Pirro has proven to be a walking, talking repudiation of the old saying that grand juries will indict a ham sandwich. But when it comes to Pirro’s office, grand juries have refused that metaphorical ham sandwich a staggering number of times.

And it’s not just Pirro. Over in the Eastern District of Virginia, not one but two grand juries refused to reindict New York Attorney General Letitia James after a court threw out the charges against her, as part of telling Lindsey Halligan she was out of a job.

Regular juries aren’t so fond of the administration’s antics either. When grand juries have refused to indict, which means felony charges can’t be brought, Pirro hit upon the genius idea of trying them on misdemeanor charges anyway.

Remember “sandwich guy” Sean Dunn? A jury somehow didn’t buy the administration’s argument that throwing a wrapped sub sandwich at a Border Patrol agent counted as misdemeanor assault and acquitted him.

Pirro also tried three times to indict Sydney Reid for impeding the transfer of gang members by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, when really what happened is that multiple agents slammed Reid against the wall for filming them with her cellphone.

So Pirro mounted an absurd three-day trial for a misdemeanor charge. The fact that one of the FBI agents who participated in violently restraining Reid got a scrape on her hand did not result in a conviction—surprise, surprise—with the jury taking only about two hours to deliberate.

Lower court judges have had it

Just as juries have pushed back against Trump’s misuse of the justice system, lower court judges are no longer tolerating the DOJ’s cavalier attitude toward court orders and rules.

The biggest loss for Trump has to be that both the indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey got tossed out at the same time that Halligan did.

In all seriousness, the administration’s attempt to revive these indictments—either by reindicting Comey and James or by appealing the lower court decision that removed Halligan—is blindingly stupid.

If those indictments come back, so do all of the existing problems: Comey’s motion that he was selectively and vindictively prosecuted, Halligan’s failure to present the Comey indictment to the full grand jury, and her shady move of hiding an exculpatory witness when indicting James.

Meanwhile, ICE’s misdeeds in Minnesota during the unprecedented and lawless immigration surge has resulted in much of the state’s federal district court bench losing it.

Judges have floated holding DOJ attorneys in criminal contempt. One even hauled to court Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen to explain why the administration defied an order to return property to wrongfully detained immigrants and why that shouldn’t result in contempt.

Another federal judge in Minnesota issued an order demanding the administration show why it should not be held in contempt for failing to release wrongfully detained people long after a court ruled they had to do so.

It had to be galling to the DOJ that it was a Trump appointee on the Minnesota bench, Nancy Brasel, who absolutely excoriated the administration for the claim that it didn’t have to allow immigrant detainees to talk to lawyers because it was just too hard—given how many immigrants ICE had arrested.

“The Constitution does not permit the government to arrest thousands of individuals and then disregard their constitutional rights because it would be too challenging to honor those rights,” Brasel wrote in her ruling.

Courts won’t let Trump keep his unappointed flunkies

Trump knows full well that many of the unqualified sycophants he wants in key positions could never get past the Senate—even this Senate, where the conservative majority has happily rubber-stamped many of his worst picks.

The unappointed U.S. attorneys have gotten it the worst. Courts have ruled that five—count ‘em, five—of these randos are not legally in their jobs.

Halligan is one of those, of course, but we’ve also got Bill Essayli, who play-acted as U.S. attorney for the Central District of California; Sigil Chattah, who Trump installed in Nevada because of her abiding commitment to the lie that he won the 2020 election; and Ryan Ellison, who got booted from his post in New Mexico.

And the very first to go was Alina Habba, who tried to hang on by appealing her dismissal, only for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to completely demolish those hopes.

Bondi got the bright idea of replacing Habba with a triumvirate of attorneys in New Jersey. Apparently, the plan was to divide the power among three people so Trump could skip over the Senate forever.

But in a decision that can only be described as furious, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann benchslapped the administration for focusing more on who gets to run the New Jersey office than the actual running of it. He also told the administration that “any further attempts to unlawfully fill the office will result in dismissals of pending cases.”

Just so wannabe U.S. attorneys don’t have all the fun, a court also just declared that Kari Lake wasn’t legally the head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the parent agency for the Voice of America.

Not only is Lake out, but so are the actions she took to destroy VOA.

Trump’s mass firings are illegal and courts know it

Courts keep telling the administration that firing federal workers by the thousands with no real justification is simply not how it works, ordering mass reinstatements to unwind the mass firings.

The Supreme Court did Trump a solid in AFGE v. Trump, where, despite two lower courts blocking mass firings at 20 agencies, those injunctions were stayed so Trump could proceed with the firings even while litigation was still pending.

But the administration fired so many people—and at so many agencies—that multiple other cases continue.

There was the ruling that firing roughly 25,000 probationary workers simply for being probationary workers had to be reversed, with the judge calling the material the administration filed to justify the firings a “sham.”

Hundreds of workers from the State Department, Education Department, General Services Administration, and Small Business Administration were illegally fired during the government shutdown, which a federal judge in San Francisco ordered the administration to undo.

Of course, Trump’s biggest loss was handed to him by the Supreme Court, where he just couldn’t get five of his pet conservatives to sign onto the idea that he could enforce tariffs purely based on vibes.

Trump seems genuinely surprised that it didn’t go his way. To be fair, that’s somewhat understandable given how many times they’ve let him run free, unfettered by laws or the Constitution.

But as it turns out, even the Supreme Court’s most corrupt justices have their limits on facilitating Trump’s financial chaos.

Trump is going to keep losing, because everyone has had enough of this shit.