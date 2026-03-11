White House deputy chief of staff James Blair is worried about Republicans losing the House this fall—and rightfully so. A Democratic House would not just stymie President Donald Trump’s agenda but also aggressively investigate all the things he’d rather sweep under the rug: Jeffrey Epstein, the Trump family’s corruption, the billions in foreign money flowing through Trump-branded businesses, and the growing list of conflicts of interest tied to his administration.

So at a retreat with House Republicans, he told them to stop touting all the things they’ve been bragging about, such as mass deportations.

But buried in the Axios report was this gem: “Blair also told members to go out and find ‘real Americans’ to highlight wins in the GOP's sweeping legislative package passed last summer.”

Ha, ha, ha—I’m dying here! He wants what?

The “sweeping” legislation Blair is talking about is Trump’s law known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Let’s see what was in there for “real Americans.”

To start, the bill slashed over $1 trillion over the next decade from health programs like Medicaid. It also cut federal food assistance, making it harder for struggling families to feed their kids. Good luck, House Republicans, as you try to find “real Americans” eager to brag about the “wins” of losing their health coverage or food benefits.

President Donald Trump, shown in February.

Republicans did throw money at Immigration and Customs Enforcement to bolster their thug army, but right now, that murderous crew of “real Americans” aren’t particularly beloved. When Blair is telling House Republicans to avoid talking about Trump’s beloved mass deportations, you know the issue is politically toxic. It’s become obvious that if you have to hide your face to do your job, you’re the bad guy.

There was also massive defense spending under Trump. Defense contractors certainly consider that a “win,” but again, it’s probably not the look that Blair is hoping for.

Hmm, what else is in this law … oh wait. There they are. The real winners.

Billionaires.

The law has showered the ultrawealthy with tax cuts. And many of them are technically “real Americans.” Found ’em for you, Blair!

In the end, Republicans added $3.4 trillion to the nation’s debt while slashing its safety net. There were certainly lots of winners in that boondoggle, and they are “real Americans” in the strictest definition of the term—but they’re not the kind Republicans want parading around their campaign ads.

When Republicans talk about “real Americans,” they don’t mean billionaires or defense contractors. They mean regular joes—people who work for a living and who have increasingly turned to the GOP out of that toxic brew of economic despair, racial resentments, and culture-war grievance politics. These are economically struggling voters, mostly white but not exclusively so, who backed the GOP on the hope it would lower prices, raise wages, and other critical work Republicans were never interested in doing.

Ultimately, Blair’s presentation was as helpful to House Republicans as Trump’s edicts that they should focus on voter suppression and further demonizing trans kids. “It will guarantee the midterms. If you don’t get it, big trouble, my opinion,” Trump told them on Monday.

What hope do House Republicans have if even their Dear Leader can’t follow Blair’s advice?