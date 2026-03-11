The Trump administration has reportedly issued a directive to congressional Republicans to stop speaking about “mass deportation.” The edict comes as voters turn away from President Donald Trump and the GOP’s hard-line stance on immigration, traditionally an area that garnered support.

Donald Trump salutes at a campaign rally at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center on Oct. 11, 2024, in Aurora, Colorado.

Axios reported on Tuesday that White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told Republicans attending the party’s annual congressional retreat that they should emphasize plans to remove violent offenders, instead of mass deportation. Axios said Blair’s advisory “reflects growing concern among some Republicans that Democrats are successfully framing Trump's immigration policy as overly sweeping and indiscriminate.”

But this isn’t mainly an issue of framing.

The administration’s mass deportation efforts via agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol have a literal death toll. Based on orders from Trump, who has made mass deportation central to the MAGA cause since he became a political figure in 2015, entire communities have been terrorized and harassed, and scores of people kidnapped by masked federal agents..

Pulling back on mass deportation rhetoric is a major admission of ideological defeat for the right. The issue was of such importance to Trump that hundreds of signs pushing for “mass deportation now” were proudly paraded around at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where Trump accepted the party’s nomination.

The problems with mass deportation didn’t come out of nowhere. Immigrants play a central role in American life, and with the exception of Native American families, every resident of the United States— including Trump— is a product of immigration. Attacking immigration was always going to backfire, leading to disruption of civic life, commerce, and other key parts of the national identity.

Related | Republicans are going to wind up regretting Trump's deportation scheme

Trump’s mass deportation gambit has led to police state tactics being exercised in neighborhoods and businesses, with schools, restaurants, churches, family homes, and other sanctuaries turned into a battleground for the execution of a policy grounded in racism.

Public polls show a clear erosion in support for Republicans on the issue. For instance, a CBS poll released last Monday shows 56% of respondents calling for a decrease in ICE operations. Additionally, 78% of respondents said ICE agents should not be allowed to ask for proof of citizenship from “anyone they choose.”

Similar polls show that Republican voters who backed Trump in the 2024 election are increasingly feeling regret—something party leaders definitely don't want to hear ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

The reality is the new call for message discipline is unlikely to be heeded by the person who matters the most in this equation: Trump.

In his recent State of the Union address, Trump took great pains to attack the Somali immigrant community living in Minnesota, who he called “pirates” who “ransacked” the state. After he was rebuked during the speech by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents the state in the House, Trump wrote, “we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible.”

Expecting Trump to hold his tongue on immigration for a day, let alone several months, seems like a fool’s errand. And voters clearly already know where he and his party stand.

Republicans are barreling toward electoral rebuke. A mandate to bite their tongues is very unlikely to help them prevent a disaster at the polls.