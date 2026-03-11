Democrats now have a big chance to fortify their power on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court.

Annette Ziegler, the arch-conservative justice on the swing state’s high court, announced Monday that she won’t run for her seat in 2027. This comes after conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley announced last year that she wouldn’t run, with the race to replace her just around the corner.

Ziegler is … a lot. When the court’s composition flipped to a liberal majority in 2023, she seemed genuinely surprised that they could vote internally to do things Ziegler didn’t like, such as replacing the director of state courts.

Ziegler also has the distinction of being the only justice in Wisconsin ever to be disciplined by her peers. Apparently, she handled cases as a circuit court judge where her husband was a director for one of the parties, West Bend Savings Bank. Whoopsie.

Meanwhile, Bradley announced her resignation last year, teeing up an election for her seat on April 7.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Susan Crawford, a liberal, shown in 2025.

Bradley was wildly unhappy that the partisan balance of the court shifted, which seems to be part of why she stepped down. Her farewell statement complained about how the court had shifted from “principled judicial service toward bitter partisanship, personal attacks, and political gamesmanship.” That’s rich coming from Bradley, who is so partisan that she publicly attacked two liberal candidates about their campaigns in the recent past.

For both Ziegler and Bradley, it’s clear that now that conservatives no longer have a stranglehold on the state’s highest court, it’s no fun any longer. Don’t let the door hit you, etc.

Democrats have worked for years to flip the court for two big reasons, both of which inevitably drew national attention—and money.

First, Wisconsin has long been one of the most gerrymandered states in the country. Despite a roughly 50-50 split in statewide voting, Republicans hold six of the eight House districts. State legislative districts had been drawn to ensure an invincible Republican majority, which became clear in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers picked up 51.2% of the vote for his reelection, yet Republicans still held 65% of state legislative seats. However, in 2024, new maps approved by the state Supreme Court resulted in Democrats flipping 14 state legislative seats.

The second reason Democrats worked hard to get a liberal majority on the court was to provide protection for the right to abortion in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which eliminated the federal right to abortion.

It’s both reassuring and worrying that this year’s race for Bradley’s seat has been relatively quiet. That’s a huge contrast from the April 2025 race between Susan Crawford and Trump-endorsed Brad Schimel. Billionaire Elon Musk poured over $20 million into the race, to no avail. Crawford won by 10 percentage points.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal, shown in 2023.

In 2023, liberal Janet Protasiewicz obliterated conservative Daniel Kelly by 11 points in the race that flipped the court’s partisan balance. That race saw over $40 million in spending, which at the time made it the most expensive judicial race in American history. The Crawford-Schimel race then leapfrogged that, with $100 million being spent for a single state Supreme Court seat.

Previously, judicial elections in Wisconsin were low key, and to some extent, it’s much better not to have the warped effects of national attention, leading to donors pouring huge sums into the race. The Democrats are relatively confident that the liberal candidate, Chris Taylor, will win, which doesn’t feel like a huge stretch given the shellacking of Schimel and Kelly.

If Taylor wins, that will cement the liberal majority at 5-2, with a legitimate possibility of getting to 6-1 in 2027, in the race to fill Ziegler’s seat. A majority like that could mean that the liberals hold the highest court for years and years.

Conservatives made a decades-long project of capturing the federal courts to impose their unpopular agendas on everyone. It’s time Democrats made the same multiyear commitment to state court seats in order to have courts that genuinely reflect the rule of law.