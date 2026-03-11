Democrats on Tuesday notched another round of stunning over-performances in a spate of special elections held around the country—including a victory in a state House seat in New Hampshire that President Donald Trump had won by nine points less than a year and a half ago.

The New Hampshire flip—in which Democrat Bobbi Boudman defeated Republican Dale Fincher—is the second state legislative seat Democrats have flipped in as many weeks. And it brings the total number of seats Democrats have grabbed from the GOP column since Trump's 2024 victory to 10, according to data from the Downballot. Republicans, meanwhile, have not won any Democratic-held seats in that time frame.

The fact that Democrats are not only over-performing their 2024 margins, but also winning seats Republicans clinched less than two years ago, should be a flashing red warning sign for Republicans heading into the midterms.

In a special election to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia, Democrats over-performed by a 17-point margin.

Special election performance is one of the key indicators of how a midterm election will play out. And right now, Democrats are, on average, running 13 points higher than their 2024 margins, according to Downballot data. That's enough to put dozens of House seats in play that would in a neutral environment be safe Republican seats.

In a special election to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia, Democrats over-performed by a 17-point margin. While the Democratic nominee there is almost sure to lose in the April 7 runoff in this heavily Republican district, a drill down into the results holds bad news for the GOP.

In heavily Hispanic areas of Greene’s former district, Democrats improved on their 2024 margins by an average of 30 points. It means the Hispanic realignment Republicans were banking on holding from the previous presidential election has completely evaporated.

Perhaps that's why the White House told House Republicans during a closed-door briefing at a retreat at Trump's golf club in Doral, Florida, that lawmakers need to change their immigration messaging.

White House deputy chief of staff James Blair told Republican lawmakers that instead of focusing on "mass deportation"—which was a hallmark of Trump's 2024 campaign—they should instead say that Trump is focused on deporting violent offenders. Of course, that's a lie, as the vast majority of the people being detained in squalid conditions and deported had no criminal history at all. But given how badly Trump’s violent, racist, and deadly immigration enforcement is polling, the White House feels it has to resort to lies to blunt the coming blowback.

Related | Trump team realizes immigration terror campaign is bad politics

Worse still for Republicans is that things aren't likely to improve for them, as Trump's ill-advised and unpopular war in Iran is spiking oil and gas prices when all Americans wanted was lower costs.=

That spike in prices could decimate the global economy. And if that happens, it would almost certainly cause the bottom to fall out for Republicans this fall.

Ultimately, Republicans are barreling full speed toward disaster in November. And they deserve all the pain voters are about to make them feel.