An enormous statue depicting President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein recreating the famous king of the world scene from the movie “Titanic” appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The piece, installed by anonymous artists, shows the convicted sex offender being embraced at the prow of a ship by Trump.

x A satirical statue of Donald Trump and late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has appeared in Washington DC The statue was placed by anonymous artists who also erected one of Trump and Epstein holding hands titled 'Best Friends Forever' back in September



[image or embed] — The National (@scotnational.bsky.social) March 11, 2026 at 7:05 AM

A plaque at the base reads:

The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.

The same art collective made news in September, when they unveiled a similarly sized statue, called “The Secret Handshake,” showing Trump and Epstein holding hands in a comically carefree posture.

The new installation joins the growing body of protest art depicting Trump and drawing attention to his glaring shortcomings and scandals.