Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida appeared on CNN Wednesday and delivered what could end up being the GOP’s midterm message on affordability and President Donald Trump’s move to create chaos in the global oil market.

“It's fascinating to me that Democrats now talk about gas prices. Under [Barack] Obama and under [Joe] Biden, they tried to destroy the U.S. oil and gas industry,” Scott said. “I think unfortunately prices are going to be up for a while until this ends.”

Rising costs are unlikely to bother Scott, whose fortune is estimated at north of $550 million. Given his history—such as the massive fraud scandal tied to the health care company he once ran—easing the financial burdens facing ordinary Americans seems pretty low on his list of priorities.