In a sign he's clearly worried about the negative economic and political consequences of the ill-advised war he started in Iran, President Donald Trump on Wednesday called up yet another reporter to insist that everything is going great. He also said that he will end the conflict "soon" because there is "practically nothing left to target."

"Little this and that ... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump told Axios' Barak Ravid in a five-minute phone conversation.

Trump's ridiculous claim that he can simply decide when the war against Iran will stop is patently absurd. Iran is not a rational actor. It doesn't care about the suffering of its people, nor about preserving the nonexistent relationships it has with other western nations. So long as it has munitions and the ability to cripple the global economy by choking off the Strait of Hormuz—a waterway critical to the global oil supply—it has no incentives to stop.

“Why did we attack Iran?” by Jack Ohman

Indeed, Iran has every incentive to continue, as the war could spark a global recession and damage Trump politically—which Iranian leaders are surely taking great pleasure from.

Iran has said in no uncertain terms that it has no plans to stop its hostilities.

In fact, the country announced on Wednesday that it is shifting its strategy from just retaliatory strikes to "continuous strikes." On Wednesday, Iran struck a Thai cargo ship that attempted to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, and bombed oil storage facilities in Oman.

Of course, that's exactly why Trump is making these absurd claims that he can just stop this war with the flick of a switch—because he knows this ill-planned "excursion"—which was egged on by the moronic yes-men Trump surrounds himself with—is getting away from him.

Already, oil prices are surging, leading to a spike in gasoline prices in the United States. The spike in gas prices will be catastrophic for inflation, as gas prices not only impact the price at the pump but also shipping costs, which trickle down in the form of increased consumer goods prices.

What's more, the war is having a negative impact on fertilizer—a commodity that is not getting as much attention but could be equally damaging to the economy. According to Foreign Policy magazine, 20 to 30% of global fertilizer exports also travel through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains functionally closed. And an overnight dip in fertilizer supply will spike prices for the commodity that farmers rely on for crop yields.

Related | Trump's war spikes gas prices—and gets Iran a worse leader

“Fertilizer prices were already high, and farmers were already pinched. So this will hurt,” Christopher Barrett, an agricultural economist at Cornell University, told Foreign Policy.

On top of all that, taking Trump at his word that he can merely decide when the war ends is a fool’s errand, as he is a notorious and proven liar who says whatever he needs to in order to weasel his way out of sticky situations.

He’s even told proven lies about the Iran war. For example, he said that Iran was responsible for the bombing of a school that killed at least 175 people in their own country—many of them young girls—when in actuality a preliminary U.S. review said the American military was responsible as it targeted the school based on faulty intelligence.

Ultimately, Trump squeezed out an entire tube of toothpaste when he launched a war without properly assessing the risk calculus. And that toothpaste cannot be easily put back in the tube. We're in a mess entirely of Trump's making.