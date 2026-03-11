You’d think that with a war going on and all that, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth would not have time to worry about serving lewks—but Hegseth is a man of many talents.

The former Fox News talking head-turned-Pentagon chief has barred press photographers from attending war briefings because their agencies published photos his staff thought were “unflattering.”

Wow, can’t imagine that good old Pete isn’t eternally photogenic.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on March 2 in Washington.

It’s definitely not worrisome at all that during a war, press access to the Pentagon is diminishing even more, and definitely not worrisome that Hegseth’s focus seems to be on making sure he looks good for the ‘gram while President Donald Trump’s war on Iran spins out of control.

Not that there have been many opportunities to snap some pics of Hegseth behind the Pentagon podium. The briefing that resulted in suboptimal photos occurred on March 2—the first time Hegseth deigned to provide a briefing since his boss started an unnecessary war against Iran on Feb. 28. Before that, Hegseth hadn’t shown up at the briefing room podium since June 2025.

At the March 2 briefing, photographers from three large news agencies—the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty Images—that license their photos worldwide took the offending pictures. After Hegseth’s staff decided they didn’t like how he looked, the solution, of course, was just to bar press photographers from future briefings and limit all photographs to those taken by the Defense Department.

When asked about this, a Pentagon spokesperson gave the sort of snotty, stupid response that has become a hallmark of the Trump administration’s complete decimation of professionalism and civility.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepares to give a television interview outside the White House on March 21, 2025, in Washington.

“In order to use space in the Pentagon Briefing Room effectively, we are allowing one representative per news outlet if uncredentialed, excluding pool,” said press secretary Kingsley Wilson. “Photographs from the briefings are immediately released online for the public and press to use. If that hurts the business model for certain news outlets, then they should consider applying for a Pentagon press credential.”

Hegseth and his Pentagon flunkies know full well that no respectable news organization is going to apply for a Pentagon press credential. The so-called war secretary's September demand that he get to approve all reporting resulted in a mass exodus of actual news organizations that rightly refused to sign such an agreement. They were instead replaced with far-right weirdos like podcaster Tim Pool and MyPillow guy Mike Lindell’s LindellTV.

Hegseth made clear from the start that how he looked is of paramount importance. He thinks he is a super-jacked perfect specimen of Aryan manhood, which perhaps explains why he can make so much time to post pathetic workout videos.

This is also the dude who demanded a makeup studio at the Pentagon just a couple of months into the job. And it makes sense that Hegseth, coming from Fox News, is used to tight control over how he looks, though it makes no sense that he has therefore decided to look like Pete Hegseth.

Surely Hegseth has enough money to buy a suit that fits, but he nonetheless rocked a hilariously ill-fitting nightmare to the premiere of the “Melania” movie. Someone really needed to tell him that the suit jacket was two sizes too small.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer arrive for the premiere of first lady Melania Trump's movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts on Jan. 29.

This baseball cap? This bunchy shirt? Another ill-fitting suit jacket?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, and Walt Nauta, personal aide to President Donald Trump, step off Air Force One on March 7 at Miami International Airport.

It’s clear that Hegseth thinks his clothes make some sort of statement. When he wore a weirdly casual blue suit to a meeting of world leaders and stuck out like a dumb sore thumb, he declared it symbolized “America First.” Honestly, his clothes mostly just scream, “I'm a douche who needs to size up.”

While Hegseth may worry that he’s not looking his best behind the podium and wants to make sure there’s no evidence of that, he is in no way worried about all the pictures floating around of his white Christian nationalist tattoos. Those are just good old American warfighter emblems.

But otherwise—no pictures, please.

