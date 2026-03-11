Nothing stings quite as much as your favorite shoes giving you blisters. And in President Donald Trump’s case, that blistering is to the tune of millions of dollars.

Weyco Group, the company behind the president’s favorite oxfords, is suing the administration for a refund on the money it paid due to Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

“The idea behind the tariffs originally was pro-business, and it feels like somehow the pro-business part of this has gotten lost,” Weyco Group CEO Tom Florsheim told Spectrum News. “You're paying more for the tariff than you were for the shoes."

Florsheim told the outlet that his company was originally manufacturing its shoes in China, having to spend millions on tariffs alone. After moving their business to India, Trump's tariffs followed them.

“From a business planning standpoint, it's been almost impossible,” Florsheim said.

President Donald Trump announces new tariffs last April.

This all seems rather unfortunate for a business beloved by the multi-bankrupted businessman.

Despite Trump’s claims that the cost of his tariffs would be paid by other countries, companies have started demanding their money back after the Supreme Court struck down those tariffs.

It’s unclear if the lawsuit will prompt Trump to have a change of heart on his fashion choices.

After all, he has been tossing out boxes of Weyco’s Florsheim oxfords to everyone in his administration, as the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week.

“All the boys have them,” a female White House official told the outlet.

Another quipped, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

Equally as hysterical is a recent photo showing that, despite forcing the shoes on his Cabinet members, Trump didn’t seem to care enough to check shoe sizes.

A photo quickly circulated of Secretary of State Marco Rubio sporting a pair of oxfords with a healthy gap between the back of the shoe and his heel.

x Yesterday morning: “As such, wearing [Trump’s shoes] becomes a private act of submission (particularly if he’s guessed your size wrong, and you’re forced to walk around with clown shoes).”



Photo of Marco Rubio surfaces yesterday afternoon: https://t.co/hISHCqvqSR pic.twitter.com/DQlcHcoMs9 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 11, 2026

Oddly enough, according to the WSJ, Trump had openly asked for Rubio’s shoe size—reportedly 11.5—before making the purchase.

If anything, Trump might not be the only one in his administration feeling blistered from this lawsuit.