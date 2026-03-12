Talk about desperate …

GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas caved to right-wing activists’ demands Wednesday, saying that he now supports nuking the filibuster to pass President Donald Trump's voter suppression bill.

Cornyn’s newfound support for axing the filibuster is a complete about-face from his past position on Senate procedure, and it amounts to a naked attempt to secure Trump's endorsement in his existential runoff.

President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas in 2019.

“After careful consideration, I support whatever changes to Senate rules that may prove necessary for us to get the SAVE America Act and homeland security funding past the Democrats’ obstruction, through the Senate, and on the president’s desk for his signature,” Cornyn wrote in an op-ed for the New York Post.

For years, Cornyn extolled the virtues of the filibuster, saying that eliminating the arcane procedure—which requires 60 senators to advance bills to a vote—would eventually blow back on Republicans when Democrats regained power.

"Power is fleeting, and at some point the shoe will always be on the other foot," Cornyn said in January 2022, when Democrats were trying to pass a voting rights bill. "Liberal activists may like the idea of nuking the filibuster today, but they'll soon find themselves ruing the day their party broke the Senate."

Related | Why Trump broke his promise to mess with Texas

Also that month, Cornyn slammed Democrats for considering eliminating the filibuster to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“Not only are our colleagues trying to seize the authority given under the Constitution to the states to manage their own elections, they’re willing to take a wrecking ball to the United States Senate itself and, particularly, the Senate rules,” he said in a statement.

But Trump is hellbent on passing the SAVE Act—which would force Americans to show a passport or birth certificate when registering to vote, require ID at the polls, and demand that states run voter registration records through an error-ridden database to keep noncitizens from voting.

The bill has nowhere near the 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster in the Senate, and thus is expected to fail.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shakes hands with Trump during a rally in 2022.

Still, Trump said that Republicans should do whatever it takes to pass the bill, including killing the filibuster.

And because Cornyn needs Trump’s endorsement if he has any chance of surviving the runoff against MAGA darling and scandal-tarred Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, he ignored his conviction and cowed to Trump’s demands.

Cornyn seems to know how desperate his filibuster flip-flop looks, bristling when reporters questioned him about the sudden change of heart.

When an NBC News reporter asked about the switch, Cornyn simply put his hand in her face and said, “Go away.”

Cornyn is so scared of losing to Paxton—whose scandals establishment Republicans fear will cost the GOP a Senate seat—that he swallowed whatever modicum of pride he has left to do what Dear Leader demanded.

"Hopefully the president likes what he sees, but this has really been sort of an evolution of my own thinking,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Paxton has been hammering Cornyn for not killing the filibuster to pass the SAVE Act, calling Cornyn’s new position disingenuous.

James Talarico, the Democratic nominee who will be facing off against either Cornyn or Paxton for a Senate seat in Texas.

“You attacked the talking filibuster as not ‘feasible’ days ago. In October, you refused to help the President abolish the filibuster and said ‘it's a nonstarter.’ Texas deserves better than someone who only does the right thing when desperately trying to save themself,” Paxton wrote on X.

As they say, a broken clock is right twice a day.

It’s unclear if Cornyn’s newfound anti-filibuster religion will be enough to win Trump’s endorsement.

Trump appears to have gotten cold feet after reports said that he was going to heed establishment Republican demands to endorse Cornyn and force Paxton out of the race. MAGA personalities erupted with anger, and Paxton reiterated that he has no intention of dropping out.

What’s more, polling shows that even with Trump's endorsement, Cornyn wouldn't have the race in the bag. And Trump—who hates to be a loser—may be hesitant to get behind the wrong horse.

In the meantime, Cornyn has been releasing nuclear attack ads against Paxton, drawing attention to his past impeachment, indictment, and affairs.

Ultimately, whoever wins will face off with Democratic nominee James Talarico, whose Christian faith and populist message could resonate with Texas voters and flip the seat blue for the first time in more than 30 years.

Polls show Talarico leads both Cornyn and Paxton in a general election matchup, though he leads Paxton by more.

The GOP’s Texas runoff is as ugly as many predicted it would be. We love that for Republicans.