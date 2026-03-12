Most of the national attention in Texas is focused on the state's Senate contest, in which Democrat James Talarico is hoping to ride an anti-Trump wave to Democratic victory in this seat for the first time in more than 30 years.

But President Donald Trump has made more than just the Senate seat competitive in the Lone Star State. Multiple GOP-held seats are now at risk due to a growing Latino backlash to Trump's violent immigration crackdown.

In Texas' 23rd District, GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales has put his red seat in play after he was forced to retire following a disturbing sex scandal in which an aide he had an affair with went on to die by self-immolation.

Brandon Herrera, a gun-focused YouTuber and Republican congressional candidate for Texas' 23rd District, speaks during an event on Feb. 26.

The new GOP nominee Brandon Herrera, whom Trump endorsed on Wednesday night, is a gun-rights extremist and YouTube influencer known online as “The AK Guy.” Notably, the district he seeks to represent encompasses the city of Uvalde, the site of the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, in which a man fatally shot two teachers and 19 students between the ages of 9 and 11.

A Democratic internal poll released Thursday found Herrera leading Democratic nominee Katy Padilla Stout by just 2 points. That’s a shocking result both because Gonzales won in 2024 by 25 points, though the district’s lines have been redrawn since then. (Also eye-popping is that in the right-leaning district, Talarico also holds a clear lead over both potential GOP opponents.)

As such, the Cook Political Report, the nonpartisan political handicapping outlet, moved the race from a safe Republican seat into the competitive column on Thursday.

But wait, there's more!

Democrats are also excited about their nominee in Texas' 15th District, a majority-Hispanic but deeply gerrymandered seat that stretches from the Texas border to near Corpus Christi. However, Democrats notched a strong recruit in Tejano music star Bobby Pulido, whom they believe can win under the expected electoral conditions of 2026.

Pulido gained attention this week when the district's GOP Rep Monica De La Cruz disparaged Pulido as a quinceañera singer.

“This election isn’t about who you want performing at your niece’s quinceañera. It’s about who you trust with your family’s future. After years of neglect, South Texas finally has a seat at the table, and we’re not going to jeopardize that,” De La Cruz said in a video posted to Facebook.

Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz of Texas, shown in 2025.

Pulido ran with the diss, saying he will now play music at quinceañeras in his district—a smart, novel way to campaign.

"My corrupt opponent tried to take a shot at me the other day, and she said the only place I belong is playing quinceañeras. But you know what? I’m proud of that, because in South Texas, a quinceañera isn’t just a pachanga. It’s a right of passage that brings family and neighbors together,” Pulido said in a video response. “So if you or a member of your family is turning 15 and is planning a quinceañera in my district, I’d be honored to stop by and celebrate with you. Send us a DM, and let’s talk.”

No recent polls have been released for the district. But in September, when Pulido was gearing up for a bid, they showed De La Cruz at just 41% support, a low number for an incumbent.

Ultimately, Republicans gerrymandered Texas to try to rig the midterms and blunt GOP losses. But Trump's unpopular immigration agenda and cratering economy are putting seats Democrats would otherwise have no business winning in play.