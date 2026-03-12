As President Donald Trump's war in Iran spikes oil and gas prices, the warmonger-in-chief is trying out a new message to blunt political blowback: High oil prices are good, actually.

"The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping [sic] an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The "we" Trump is referring to certainly isn't average Americans, who are paying 65 cents more per gallon on average to fill up their tanks due to Trump's war.

"Americans today will spend roughly $250 million more on gasoline than they did 30 days ago," Patrick De Haan, an oil and gas price expert, wrote in a post on X.

And experts say the current $3.60 average for a gallon of gas will look cheap if the war continues in its current form. Iran is threatening a future of oil costing $200 per barrel, which would push gasoline prices past $5 a gallon.

Trump’s assertion that high gas prices are good, actually, is also just a complete aboutface from his previous comments.

Back in 2012, Trump warned that $5 per gallon gas prices "could bring down our country." Apparently that's only true for Trump if a Democrat is in office?

Hell, in his State of the Union address just a few weeks ago, Trump bragged about how gas prices had fallen during his term and listed it as a reason why his tenure has been a success.

"Gasoline, which reached a peak of over $6 a gallon in some states under my predecessor—it was quite honestly a disaster—is now below $2.30 a gallon in most states. And in some places, $1.99 a gallon," Trump said, which was broadly false about prices at the time.

Now that prices are rising, he has abandoned that message, instead saying that we all need to pay more at the pump for his ill-thought out war that a majority of the public doesn’t support.

Of course, while Trump's cultish MAGA base will likely accept price increases to support their Dear Leader's idiotic war, the majority of Americans will not.

The midterms are going to hinge on affordability and inflation. And given that gas increases have downstream effects—spiking shipping costs, for instance—Trump's poor marks on handling inflation will likely only get worse.

Even if the war ended today and Iran stopped bombing oil tankers and storage facilities in the Middle East, experts say gas prices will take months to get back to normal.

But worse for Trump is that Iran is showing no signs of backing down, with experts saying that reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz to allow oil to once again be transported out of the Middle East could require American troops on the ground.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday:

Now that Tehran has demonstrated the capacity—and global implications—of choking off the Hormuz strait, it has created significant geopolitical leverage for itself, and an incentive for Gulf states to appease it in the future. Reopening the strait, military analysts say, may require a ground operation to seize the Iranian coastline. That would mark an open-ended escalation, potentially leading to much higher American casualties.

In the meantime, Trump will try to gaslight the American people and pray that it doesn't do his entire presidency in.

Democrats, meanwhile, are slamming Trump’s claim that higher oil prices are good, actually.

“That’s an insane statement by the president of the United States at a time of war. For him to just be flailing right now, you can see that the White House is clearly in panic right now because this war is not going as they thought it would,” Democratic Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey said in an interview with CNN.

"The people I talk are thinking about their grocery prices, housing prices. They're not thinking about how much money American corporations are going to make off of higher oil prices, because that's just gonna raise all of our prices at home. That's where the president is just so detached"

"The people I talk to, they’re thinking about their grocery prices, they’re thinking about their housing prices. They're not thinking about how much money American corporations are going to make off of higher oil prices, because that's just gonna raise all of our prices at home,” Kim added. “That's where the president [is] just so detached. He’s delusional about what it is that the American people want."