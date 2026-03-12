A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
This GOP senator sinks to a new low to win Trump’s affection
This is the definition of desperate.
Trump’s bogus US attorney picks keep flaming out
Turns out kissing up to Pam Bondi isn’t enough.
Not just the Senate race: Texas GOP is at risk in House races too
Republicans thought gerrymandering would fix it all, but they didn’t bank on such fired-up Democrats running for office.
Cartoon: True patriots
More like true disrespect.
It's official: Iran war is very stupid and very expensive
But sure, let’s keep on bombing.
Gashole: Trump says high fuel costs are good, actually
We officially live in an upside-down world.
Energy secretary struggles to spin Trump’s oil crisis
The damage control is not working.
Click here to see more cartoons.