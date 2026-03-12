The Ultimate Fighting Championship is taking FBI agents under their wing for a weekend to apparently teach agents how to properly beat people into submission.

According to the fighting giant’s press release, longtime strongmen from the sport will head to Quantico, Virginia, where the FBI Special Agent Academy resides, to teach young graduates and veteran agents alike.

“The athletes, along with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, will provide insight into how they train for competition, as well as demonstrate specific techniques and tactics, offering a unique perspective to the students as they prepare to enter the field office,” the press release reads.

FBI Director Kash Patel

The FBI is separate from the police force and from the Department of Homeland Security’s increasingly deputized ICE agents. However, the crossover of combat sports with a department presumed to protect the public sends an interesting PR message at a time in which violence against citizens has been in the media and is gaining public backlash.

The collaboration between FBI Director Kash Patel and UFC President Dana White isn’t all too surprising, however. After all, Patel has already been in hot water for using his taxpayer-funded jet to attend UFC fights with Mel Gibson.

And White’s entanglement in the Trump administration goes deep. Over the past decade, White and President Donald Trump have cultivated a longtime friendship through the former casino owner hosting White’s once-illegal fights. White even introduced Trump at the RNC convention.

Now, it seems,Trump is hosting the multibillion dollar industry on the White House lawn as a U.S. 250th birthday event.

It’s unclear if Trump prompted the chest beating training seminar or if Patel—who has his own history of beer chugging displays of masculinity—suggested the idea. Bro culture and phony masculinity aside, this collaboration sends an unsavory message to citizens.

Daily Kos reached out to the FBI press team for comment but did not receive comment by time of publication.