Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois humiliated Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas when Cornyn tried to promote President Donald Trump’s voter suppression bill.

“So I don't understand how it could disenfranchise millions of Americans,” Cornyn said, asking if Durbin could explain why Democrats oppose the bill.

“I'm happy to,” Durbin replied, before launching into a straightforward breakdown of how the legislation would disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.

“Those are all matters that could be addressed by amendments to the bill itself if we get on the bill, correct?” Cornyn responded.

“When's the last time we amended a bill?” Durbin shot back.

This public humiliation comes as part of a desperate bid by Cornyn to get Trump to endorse his reelection campaign over the equally scumtastic Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is challenging Cornyn in the GOP primary. The longtime Texas politician has shed what remained of his dignity, reversing his position on ending the Senate filibuster, in order to jam through Trump’s election-rigging scheme.