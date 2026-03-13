Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth admitted Friday that the Trump administration is looking forward to Trump ally David Ellison taking over CNN’s parent company, Warner Discovery, because the network’s news content will be more friendly to the administration.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison

Hegseth’s admission came as he complained about CNN’s coverage of the Iran war, specifically a recent report from administration sources detailing mismanagement of the war, which has led to global chaos and death.

“More fake news from CNN: ‘Reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz.’ Patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This is always what they do: hold the Strait hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that. It’s a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth and President Donald Trump have consistently complained about reporting that is accurate, which they deride as “fake news.” Specifically, Hegseth has groused about reporting on troop deaths and the likely U.S. culpability in the bombing of an Iranian school, which killed at least 168 children.

Apparently Hegseth would prefer if CNN repeated falsehoods like Trump’s recent contention that an increase in gas prices is a positive for the economy.

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss

Trump worked behind the scenes to steer Ellison, a Republican donor, into a position where his company, Paramount Skydance, could outbid Netflix to take over Warner Discovery. In a recent interview with CNBC, Ellison denied that news content would be shifted to the right under his leadership and claimed to be in the “truth business.”

But after his company took over CBS, conservative activist Bari Weiss was put in charge of CBS News, and the network quickly began sidelining reporting critical of the Trump administration while programs like “CBS Evening News” praised figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ellison’s claims to impartiality were further undermined when he recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to join GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina at the State of the Union address. Graham is Trump’s closest ally in Congress and a longtime backer of the most extreme policies of his presidencies.

Trump has declared war on the First Amendment on multiple fronts while his business allies like Ellison have been buying up the biggest media platforms and moving their content to the right.

Hegseth just made the mistake of admitting it out loud.