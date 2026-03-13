In an unexpected and likely inadvertent move, CBS News reportedly hired Jeremy Adler, a communications person who used to work for former Sen. Liz Cheney.

You know where this is going, right? How dare CBS News hire anyone associated with Demon Liz and Her Jan. 6 reckoning?

Now, is Adler some big deal who’s gonna take over Tony Dokoupil’s job and really make Whiskey Fridays happen?

“The way it is” by Jack Ohman

Nah. He’s joining the comms team at CBS, big deal. Indeed, it’s a low-level, routine enough thing that there wasn’t even some official announcement about it. In fact, the White House outrage run to the press is the first anyone has heard about it. Adler’s name wasn’t even mentioned publicly.

Okay, well, perhaps Adler is some sort of stealth progressive, sent in to undermine the MAGA agenda?

Nope. Adler appears to be your run-of-the-mill GOP comms flack. He’s worked for Cheney, sure, but also former House Speaker Paul Ryan, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and former U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown. He even interned at the stupidly named RNC War Room. This is not a dude planning on rolling in and getting woke.

But the Cheney association is toxic, of course, given Trump’s fixation on punishing anyone who dared to hold President Donald Trump and his minions accountable for their violent insurrection. So, the White House is throwing a fit about the hire because it is totally cool and normal for the president to basically have veto power over anyone a news network hires, no matter how far down the corporate ladder that person might be.

Some anonymous White House official griped to Axios that, “The idea CBS would hire Liz Cheney’s flack who has worked to jail President Trump and make it impossible for anybody who supported the president to get hired is insanity. What the hell is Bari Weiss thinking?”

Yes, people supporting the president have definitely had a hard time getting hired these days. Why, just look at CBS News … oh wait.

At a time when so much mass media is bending toward Trump, at a time when Trump has stashed his little pals all across the administration, the notion that somehow a comms guy for Liz Cheney is blocking the career advancement of MAGA types is ridiculous.

Editor-in-chief of CBS News Bari Weiss

The invocation of Weiss is also odd here. It would be weird for Weiss, the putative head of the whole news organization, to be personally signing off on every hiring decision. There are over 20 people at CBS News just on the executive team. Does Weiss have to call all of them every day to make sure they don’t hire anyone on the White House’s banned list?

Let’s face it: if that’s what Trump wants, that’s what Weiss will deliver. She’s there to suck up to Trump and make sure that only pro-MAGA news ever airs, and to hurl CBS News’ ratings into an exhilarating downward spiral.

There’s no reason to think that Weiss—or David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount who is also a very pliable Trump pal—won’t bow to this whiny demand out of the White House.

The network has already told Stephen Colbert that he’s out in May 2026, just to please Trump, and even after firing him, made sure to censor a segment to show the Federal Communications Commission can flex its muscles whenever it wants. Similarly, the network shelved a “60 Minutes” story about the CECOT prison in El Salvador when it was clear it would make Trump look bad.

CBS News is abasing itself to show fealty to Trump, and there’s no reason to think it will get crossways with Trump over a comms dude, so Adler will likely be out before he was ever even in.