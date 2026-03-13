GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama came under fire by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other leading Democrats Thursday after quote-posting the extremist “End Wokeness” X account, which juxtaposed an image of airplanes hitting the World Trade Center on 9/11 alongside a picture of Mamdani hosting a Ramadan Iftar meal.

“The enemy is inside the gates,” Tuberville wrote.

A screenshot of Tuberville’s post on X, comparing the 9/11 attacks to Mamdani hosting a Ramadan iftar dinner for New Yorkers.

Mamdani is the first Muslim and South Asian mayor in the history of New York City.

“Let there be as much outrage from politicians in Washington when kids go hungry as there is when I break bread with New Yorkers,” Mamdani wrote in response.

Other Democrats echoed his sentiments.

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

“This is mindless hate. Muslim Americans are cops, doctors, nurses, teachers, bankers, bricklayers, mothers, fathers, neighbors, mayors, and more,” fellow New Yorker and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X. “Islamophobic hate like this is fundamentally un-American and we must confront and overcome it whenever it rears its ugly head.”

And Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts was even more blunt.

“Racist. Islamophobic. Disgusting. Republicans just want to Make America White Again,” he wrote on X.

In response to Schumer calling him out, Tuberville complained, “Calling Radical Islam out for being a CULT doesn’t make you an ‘Islamophobe.’ Radical Islamists chant “death to America” and would love to see every Christian and Jew murdered.”

Nowhere in his initial post did Tuberville make the distinction between “radical” Islam and mainstream Islamic faith. Conservatives have spent decades intentionally issuing blanket condemnations of Muslims, then claim to only be speaking about extremists when confronted.

Tuberville has a history of weighing in on the side of bigots.

In 2023, he stirred up controversy when he said that only people who oppose white nationalism use the term “white nationalists,” saying, “I call them Americans.”

It was only after he was criticized that Tuberville eventually relented and said that “white nationalists are racists.”

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota speaks during a town hall in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, where she was later attacked.

Before Mamdani even became the Democratic nominee in the mayoral race last year, Republicans attacked him over his Muslim faith, even absurdly insisting that he would impose “Sharia law” on the city. This bigotry was amplified by right-wing media, specifically Fox News.

The right’s hateful rhetoric has inspired violence, such as the Texas man who was charged with making terroristic threats against Mamdani. In one message, the man allegedly said that “Muslims don’t belong here.”

After an attempted attack in January on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim woman who is often on the receiving end of right-wing bigotry, Omar highlighted the connection to the president.

“What the facts have shown since I’ve gotten into elected office,” Omar said, “is that every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket.”