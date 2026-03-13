This is the fourth episode of “Room Temp,” my new podcast with comedian Janesh Rahlan, who is legit funny.

I am a regular at San Francisco’s comedy scene, saw him perform multiple times, and loved his work. One day, I messaged him on Instagram, and it turns out that he was a big Daily Kos fan, so we said, “Let’s do a podcast!”

Three years passed, and we finally got around to it!

The format is simple—one or two main topics, then I read some leopards-ate-my-face-style social media posts from dismayed supporters of President Donald Trump. We’re still working out the rhythm of the show, but each episode is getting better, and we’re certainly having fun recording it!

In this latest episode, we talk about the war against Iran …

… and about how Trump and Israel have just created a new supervillain origin story by killing the new ayatollah's father, mother, wife, and son.

And we close with Trump-voting Keith, who just knew Trump was going to bring down prices. Oh, Keith, so close to getting it ….

Please subscribe to “Room Temp” on your favorite platform: YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can follow Janesh at his Instagram.