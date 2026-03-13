When will President Donald Trump’s war in Iran end?

If you ask Trump himself, well, you'd get a different answer each time, as the clearly unprepared warmonger tries to avoid taking responsibility for his economic calamity.

When Trump first authorized strikes on Iran last month, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the mission would last "throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"

A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on March 8.

So either one week or forever? How clarifying.

But when the war continued past the one-week mark and the price of oil skyrocketed, Trump then changed his tune, saying that the war would end "very soon."

On Monday, Trump called up a CBS News reporter to say that "the war is very complete, pretty much”—a comment that seemed to soothe investors who brought down the price of oil under $100 per barrel.

Then on Wednesday, Trump again dialed up a reporter to say that the war would end “soon” because there is "practically nothing left to target."

“Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump told Axios.

But it’s now Friday, and Iran still has the Strait of Hormuz—which serves as a passageway for much of the world's oil supply—blocked, and oil prices are sitting at more than $102 per barrel at the time of writing this article. That’s a nearly 53% increase in a month, with U.S. gas prices averaging $3.63 per gallon.

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As his war goes off the rails, Trump again changed course Friday, telling Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that it will end “when I feel it. When I feel it in my bones."

Yes, really.

But it seems like things could go on longer, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the U.S. military is now planning to send 5,000 troops to the region to try to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Ultimately, Trump clearly didn't plan for Iran to hold firm and fight back. And now, as a global economic downturn looms, Trump is flailing.

Trump thought war with Iran would be quick, but he was wrong. And now we’re all paying the price.