Would you like to meet the president? Are you the kind of person who was foolish enough to buy the $TRUMP memecoin rather than make the customary seven-figure “donation” to Donald Trump’s military parade or library or whatever it takes to get in the door? Then has he got a deal for you.

Yes, it’s time for another memecoin bribe dinner opportunity! The top 297 investors who are equal parts corrupt and gullible enough to buy the very mostest of $TRUMP can go to his Mar-a-Lago resort and have lunch with Trump at “THE MOST EXCLUSIVE CRYPTO & BUSINESS CONFERENCE IN THE WORLD” (yes, of course it is in all-caps).

Mark your calendars for April 25.

Now, we don’t speak crypto griftese here, but it seems like you can either just show that your past purchases were so excessive you feel confident you’re already in the top 297 (why 297? Who can say?!), or you can start panic-buying it now to climb the ranks of Trump butt-kissers.

Related | Everyone in Trump world wants a cut of the family's crypto grift

The splash page for the event, complete with an AI slop illustration of Trump that’s flattering compared to what he looks like in real life, boasts that he will be at the luncheon.

Oh, and also “18 other SUPERSTARS.”

So wait. Are there 19 speakers at the luncheon? One where Trump himself is also speaking? Is it a luncheon projected to last for 29 hours? Or is it just that 18 other MAGA grifty luminaries will also be there?

Also, the top 29 investors are supposed to get an invite to an extra special reception with Trump.

One wee problem: Trump is supposed to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner that night, and this luncheon doesn’t appear on his no-doubt-very-busy calendar yet. So maybe these suckers will be spending their millions for naught?

This latest round of bribery is being put together by Fight Fight Fight, and yes, that is the same dumb name Trump wants to put on the coin honoring himself, and also what he named his set of fragrances. ABM: Always Be Monetizing.

This money grab debuted in May 2025.

Fight Fight Fight is the Trump-affiliated group that also organized the May 2025 memecoin dinner—remember that one? That’s the one where people who bought a bazillion dollars of Trump’s worthless memecoin got a dinner with Trump but, more importantly, a chance to buy their freedom from criminal or civil fraud charges, which is priceless, really.

Just ask Justin Sun, the crypto bro who was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for a truly breathtaking bunch of fraud, but then that case just disappeared. Surely it’s just a coincidence that Sun reportedly spent $40 million on $TRUMP coin to attend the May dinner, right?

Look, when it comes to ways to bribe him, Trump’s gotta keep it fresh. He can’t rest on his laurels of the ballroom grift or the media lawsuit “settlement” grift. So, why not recycle the reliable crypto grift? It’s far more low-rent, but also far quicker into Trump’s pockets.

The people cry out for ways to give Trump millions to escape consequences and line their own pockets! Who is he to say no?

Related | Where did all of Trump's library bribes go?