Vice President JD Vance is being weird and unlikeable in public once again.

During a visit to North Carolina's GOP redrawn 1st Congressional district Friday, Vance attempted to thread the needle boasting that President Donald Trump deserves credit for skyrocketing gas prices while also blaming them on former President Joe Biden.

“All this conversation happens where Joe Biden left us in a terrible situation, and the reason why gas prices are where they are today is because of Donald Trump's work to get them lower, because in the Biden administration they were crazy high,” he said.

The harsh reality is that most presidents have very little to no control over the price of gas. Biden’s high gas prices were largely due to fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coupled with inflation and corporate gouging—stressors that he eventually alleviated.

By contrast, Trump’s “work” largely consists of causing chaos in the global markets by bombing Iran, predictably driving prices higher.

But that isn’t stopping Vance from bragging.