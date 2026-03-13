A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

A new low: Trump team says First Amendment doesn't apply to journalism

It’s all about trying to control the narrative.

Trump’s unpopularity could flip this red state

Texas isn’t the only state where things are getting interesting.

Cartoon: Some people will die

Might need to change that name.

Hegseth confesses plan to turn CNN into MAGA propaganda

At least he’s saying the quiet part out loud.

White House now in charge of HR at CBS News

Isn’t the Trump administration a little busy for this kind of micromanaging?

Hegseth gets shifty when asked about US deaths in Iran war

He could give actual numbers, but there’s no fun in that.

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