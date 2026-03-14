The Senate GOP tried and failed to score political points for President Donald Trump this week. The war in Iran continues to unfold exactly as experts—and plenty of nonexperts—have long feared. With the economy struggling, the Republican Party has shown little sign it is capable of responding.

And it was all on video.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana tried to paint a hearing witness as a wide-eyed leftist, despite the fact that the witness works at a libertarian think tank. It did not go well.

A ground invasion of Iran and a possible military draft are controversial issues that remain “on the table,” according to the White House press secretary.

The crew over at “Fox & Friends” is twisting itself into a propaganda pretzel over the war in Iran, with hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones unabashedly sharing their bizarre thoughts.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky explained how inconsistent the Trump administration's half-baked justifications for launching a war in the Middle East have been.

The White House press secretary held a whirlwind press briefing, lying and deflecting when asked about Trump’s unpopular Iran war.

On CNN, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida delivered what could end up being the GOP’s midterm message on affordability and Trump’s move to create chaos in the global oil market.

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