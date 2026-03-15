Black Music Sunday is a weekly series highlighting all things Black music, with over 300 stories covering performers, genres, history, and more, each featuring its own vibrant soundtrack. I hope you’ll find some familiar tunes and perhaps an introduction to something new.

Today we celebrate the birthday of Texas blues icon Lightnin' Hopkins.

Musician Guide has his biography:

Bluesman Sam "Lightnin'" Hopkins was a direct link to the rural blues tradition and a key figure in the transition from country to city blues. He recorded for a host of labels and was one of the most prolific blues artists of the twentieth century. In the 1920s, 1930s, and early 1940s Hopkins traveled through Texas playing at beer joints, picnics, and parties. He recorded as a popular artist after World War II and was rediscovered by folklorists in 1959, prompting a resurgence in his popularity and leading him to worldwide fame as a blues guitarist and singer. [...] As a country blues guitarist, Hopkins was "powerful" and "idiosyncratic," according to Rolling Stone reviewer David Fricke. His playing possessed "a dark rhythmic drive" that "in a solo setting, physically charged the rugged poetic beauty of his 'po' Lightnin' laments and the gnarly poignancy of his singing." In a group setting, Hopkins produced some virile blues recordings, though some back-up musicians could not keep up with his improvisational approach. Sam Hopkins was born into the blues life on March 16, 1912, in Centerville, Texas, a small farm town north of Houston. Hopkins's musician father, Abe, was killed over a card game when Sam was only three, and Sam's grandfather had hung himself to escape the indignities of slavery. After his father died, Sam's mother, Francis Sims Hopkins, moved him and his four brothers and one sister to Leona, Texas. When Sam was eight, he made his first guitar out of a cigar box and chicken wire. His brother Joel taught him the basic chords, but it was at the feet of Texas bluesman Blind Lemon Jefferson that Hopkins began his real blues education.

Here’s “Tom Moore’s Farm”:

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Coy Prather wrote about the story behind “Tom Moore’s Farm” for Texas Music:

“Tom Moore’s Farm” is one of the greatest blues tunes to spring from the sweat in the Texas soil. Texas Monthly, in fact, listed it among “The 100 Best Texas Songs” in a 2004 article. Tom Moore’s Farm, the infamous peonage plantation, is part myth, part truth. A nefarious tale of Jim Crow Texas, it’s a vile history lesson many would choose to forget. Cotton and slavery powered the Texas economy in the 1850s, and no area in Texas benefited more from slavery than Grimes County, blessed with rich, lush farmland along the Brazos River — cotton land. Three out of four Texans of the era never owned slaves, but Grimes was one of 17 counties in Texas where slaves actually outnumbered whites. The loss of slavery after the Civil War and Reconstruction devastated Navasota and Grimes County. Freedmen (newly freed slaves) outnumbered whites 53 percent to 47 percent, and blacks controlled the voting booth. Whites formed a group similar to the KKK called the White Man’s Union. In the late 1890s, Garrett Scott was elected to consecutive terms as Grimes County sheriff by winning the black majority votes. Scott was well known for his fair treatment of blacks. He lost his third bid at re-election in 1900 when the White Man’s Union kept blacks from poll booths by burning and shooting into their homes.

Michael Booner at Uncut wrote about the making of the documentary film “The Blues Accordin’ To Lightnin’ Hopkins”:

If you were a blues enthusiast in California in the middle 1960s, your university was the Ash Grove. Part music venue, part instrument shop, coffee bar and ideas factory, it gave rise not only to musicians like John Fahey and Canned Heat, but also to film-makers like Les Blank, who, fired up by his enthusiasms set about documenting American folk culture. After a film on jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie, Blank arrived at the blues, and Sam “Lightnin’” Hopkins, then a 55 year-old roué biding his time in rural Texas. Although initially keen on the idea, Lightnin’ Hopkins soon tired of the process of documentary film-making. After playing ten songs for Blank and his camera, after only one day’s filming, Hopkins ordered Blank back to California. Whereupon, with the camera off, the men began playing cards. Blank lost, and lost again. The more money he lost to his subject, in fact, the more Hopkins began to see the virtue of keeping the young documentarian around.

Here’s the film trailer:

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Alan Lee Haworth wrote for the Texas State Historical Association about more of Hopkins’ life and legacy:

By the mid-1920s Sam had started jumping trains, shooting dice, and playing the blues anywhere he could. Apparently he married Elamer Lacey sometime in the 1920s, and they had several children, but by the mid-1930s Lacey, frustrated by his wandering lifestyle, took the children and left Hopkins. He served time at the Houston County Prison Farm in the mid-1930s, and after his release he returned to the blues-club circuit. In 1946 he had his big break and first studio session—in Los Angeles for Aladdin Recordings. On the record was a piano player named Wilson (Thunder) Smith; by chance he combined well with Sam to give him his nickname, Lightnin’. The album has been described as “downbeat solo blues” characteristic of Hopkins’s style. Aladdin was so impressed with Hopkins that the company invited him back for a second session in 1947. He eventually made forty-three recordings for the label. Over his career Hopkins recorded for nearly twenty different labels, including Gold Star Records in Houston. On occasion he would record for one label while under contract to another. In 1950 he settled in Houston, but he continued to tour the country periodically. Though he recorded prolifically between 1946 and 1954, his records for the most part were not big outside the Black community. It was not until 1959, when Hopkins began working with legendary producer Sam Charters, that his music began to reach a mainstream White audience. Hopkins switched to an acoustic guitar and became a hit in the folk-blues revival of the 1960s.

In 1960, Hopkins signed with New York City record label Tradition, where he recorded his iconic album “Mojo Hand.” Here’s "Mojo Hand”:

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Richard Havers wrote for UDiscover Music about the second half of his career:

Hopkins took a hiatus from recording between 1954 and 1959, although he did make a couple of records in 1956. With the rise and rise of Chess Records’ electric blues, Hopkins seemed old-fashioned. In 1959 he was “rediscovered” by folklorist Mack McCormick and his career was revived when Sam Charters recorded him for The Folkways label. According to McCormick, “He is in the finest sense of the word – a minstrel: a street-singing, improvising songmaker born to the vast tradition of the blues. His music is as personal as a hushed conversation.” The following year he played Carnegie Hall with Joan Baez and Pete Seeger, as well as playing at the University of California Folk Festival, in Berkeley, California, and touring the college circuit. He got to an even wider audience when he appeared on the CBS TV special, A Pattern of Words & Music.

“Possibly the Best Blues Performance Ever!”:

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The Kansas City Blues Society republished this piece by Doyle M. Pace on how Hopkins got his name:

For a while, he worked with a barrelhouse piano player, Wilson Smith, who used the name “Thunder” Smith when performing. This is how Hopkins got the name “Lightnin’.” They were sent to California by an agent for Aladdin Records. They made some records that were released under the names Thunder Smith and Lightnin’ Hopkins. They stayed on the West Coast for a while, working clubs and dance halls, but before long returned to Houston where Lightnin’ was to become the most important figure in the blues joints of that town for years to come. Hopkins imposed his own style on the blues scene, and it is largely through his presence that Houston became a big blues town. By the mid-50’s, Lightnin’ Hopkins’ popularity was waning, and, like most of the old-time bluesmen, he was losing out to the new Chicago blues bands. By 1959, Lightnin’ had disappeared from the blues scene. However, he was brought back in the mid-60’s by the surge of interest in folk music that was then sweeping the country. With this new audience, he gained wide recognition and was a popular performer on the coffeehouse, college campuses and folk festival circuits.

For a deeper dive check out this biography from Alan Govenar on Hopkins:

Hopkins didn’t begin recording until 1946, when he was dubbed “Lightnin’” during his first session, and he soon joined Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker on the national R & B charts. But by the time he was “rediscovered” by Mack McCormick and Sam Charters in 1959, his popularity had begun to wane. A second career emerged--now Lightnin’ was pitched to white audiences, not black ones, and he became immensely successful, singing about his country roots and injustices that informed the civil rights era with a searing emotive power.

And the Big Road Blues radio show had this feature on Hopkins and his lasting impact:

“Sam Lightnin Hopkins, at the time of his death in 1982, may have been the most frequently recorded blues artist in history. He was a singular voice in the history of Texas blues, exemplifying its country roots but at the same time reflecting its urban directions in the years after world War II. His music epitomized the hardships and aspirations of his own generation of African Americans, but it was also emblematic of the folk revival and its profound impact on a white audience.

Please join me in the comments section below for lots more Lightnin’!