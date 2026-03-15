It’s been another week of President Donald Trump’s ill-conceived war in Iran. As oil tankers are unable to travel through the Straight of Hormuz, causing gas prices to skyrocket, the Trump team has been busy spinning the ugly truth of the war—when they manage to get on the same page, that is.

So let’s take a look at some cartoons highlighting the absolute shit show that is Trump’s war. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Trump’s embarrassment, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 8.

Cartoon: Victory posters, by Tom Tomorrow

Originally published March 9.

Cartoon: Big, beautiful war, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published March 9.

Cartoon: War and pedophiles, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published March 9.

Cartoon: Why did we attack Iran?, by Jack Ohman

Originally published March 10.

Cartoon: Bomb scootin’ boogie, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 10.

Cartoon: Insult boat, by Jen Sorensen

Originally published March 11.

Cartoon: Inside Trump’s war room, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 11.

Cartoon: Enough’s enough, by Mike Luckovich

Originally published March 11.

Cartoon: Send Barron, by Clay Jones

Originally published March 11.

Cartoon: True patriots, by Pedro Molina

Originally published March 12.

Cartoon: Fall of duty, by Nick Anderson

Originally published March 12.

Cartoon: Some people will die, by Clay Bennett

Originally published March 13.

Cartoon: Stickers shock, by Brian McFadden

Originally published March 13.

Related | Trump says he can end the Iran war whenever he wants. So why hasn’t he?