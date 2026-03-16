President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy, which was touted as a way to grow the American workforce, has actually led to increased demand for immigrant farm labor. The development underscores the ongoing failure of the Republican Party’s approach to immigration, on both humanitarian and economic levels.

As farmers have begun to see their labor force shrink thanks to raids targeting undocumented immigrants, the administration has been asked by the farm industry to address the issue. In response, the Trump administration made changes to the H-2A visa program which will allow farmers to hire migrant farmworkers working on temporary visas at lower wages.

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The switch in policy is a far cry from the claims of the administration last July, when Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the deportation policy would eventually lead to a “100% American workforce.” Rollins also said that deportation would be “strategic so as not to compromise our food supply.”

But a filing from the Department of Labor made in October admitted that Trump’s actions have led to “significant disruptions to production costs and threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S. consumers.”

From relatively early on there were signs that the policy would hurt the farming industry. Initially immigration raids meant to hit arbitrary goals set by White House adviser Stephen Miller had enforcement agents stalking farm laborers, and the pro-Trump business community spoke out in opposition. Trump announced in June he would be changing some of his tactics.

The administration even suggested that after cuts to Medicaid advanced in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” legislation, people could become farmworkers to earn health insurance.

Rising costs were expected before Trump even took office, but they went ahead with the idea anyway.

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Backlash to the wage cuts is underway.

The United Farm Workers union sued the administration in November, noting in a release that “the Trump wage cut rule represents one of the largest wealth transfers from workers to employers in U.S. agricultural history.” The union noted that the rule incentivizes hiring foreign workers, not Americans.

The Economic Policy Institute has calculated the data and determined that the changes will lead to a reduction in the annual wage of U.S. farmworkers of nearly $3 billion, which is up to 9% of their total wages.

Economic fallout from Trump’s actions add to the growing problems associated with mass deportation. The policy has terrorized communities across the country, led to the deaths of innocent Americans, harm to migrant families, and is a political loser. Republicans are trying to pivot from the mass deportation idea they have touted for years, wary of political fallout in this year’s midterms—but their fate is already likely sealed.