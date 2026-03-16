White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wants you to know that the GOP’s SAVE America Act promises to do far more than disenfranchise millions of eligible voters—it will also end the imaginary crisis of “men in women's sports.”

“It is five of the most commonsense proposals that any party has ever put forward, and the American people overwhelmingly support this bill,” the propaganda princess told Fox & Friends on Monday. “Voter ID, proof of citizenship to vote, no mail-in ballots—which we know create tremendous amount of fraud in our electoral system. Cannot transgender-mutilate our young children. We need a ban on those procedures and surgeries, and then, of course, no men in women's sports, and that's what the president is asking for is the Save America Act.”

There is virtually no evidence that mail-in-ballots lead to a “tremendous amount of fraud.” In reality, mail-in voting is seen as a win for participation, making it easier for millions of Americans to take part in our democracy.

President Donald Trump’s most loyal Republican senators are reportedly preparing a week of political theater in service of the suppressive SAVE America Act. Whether they will defend the legislation by comparing women to used cars, like one of their counterparts in the House did, remains to be seen.