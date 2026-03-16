For some reason, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is expecting Republicans to do the right thing.

On Sunday, he called on the GOP to stop President Donald Trump from waging his ill-planned war in Iran, pointing to the war’s unpopularity.

"As we get closer to the November election, I'm telling you right now, I'm hoping Republicans will find their backbone and realize that Donald Trump is an anchor around the neck of the Republican Party as he continually proves to be a liar to the American people, not focused on their costs and their issues, but his adventurism abroad," Booker told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Enough with that kind of misplaced "hope."

It's been more than a decade since Trump first ran for office, and he’s never had a meaningful number of Republicans defy him.

Even suggesting that Republicans will defect gives them cover to distance themselves from their unpopular criminal warmonger—cover that they do not deserve and should not be getting.

Republicans especially shouldn’t be getting that cover from Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, when Trump will be an albatross around the necks of GOP lawmakers up and down the ballot.

Former President Joe Biden was one of the biggest offenders of this, always talking about how Republicans would have an aha moment and rid themselves of Trump.

In 2019, Biden said that Republicans would have an “epiphany” and ditch their leader. And then in 2021, he said that “decent Republicans” would break from Trump.

Years later, and neither of those things have happened.

After 10 years, Republicans know that defying Trump is more dangerous to their own political survival than doing the right thing—whether that be denouncing his war in Iran, opposing his economically destructive and illegal tariffs, or shutting down a voter suppression bill that could hurt the GOP as much as it hurts Democratic voters.

Related | Here's how Trump wants the GOP to spin his war on Iran

Take a look at the fate of Republicans who voted to punish Trump for inciting the violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Of the 10 House GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump in 2021, just two remain in Congress—Reps. David Valadao of California and Dan Newhouse of Washington. Newhouse is retiring at the end of his term, and Valadao is one of the most vulnerable GOP lawmakers up for reelection, meaning that there could be no more GOP impeachment supporters come 2027.

Meanwhile, of the seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Trump on those impeachment charges, just three remain: Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Cassidy is facing a Trump-backed primary challenger, and Trump has laced into Collins, making her difficult reelection bid even more challenging.

GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington has chosen to retire at the end of his term rather than stand up to Trump.

Other Republicans who have dared to criticize Trump have also headed for the exits.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina decided to retire in 2026, when he finally admitted that he could not vote his conscience and run for reelection at the same time.

“When people see independent thinking on the other side, they cheer. But when those very same people see independent thinking coming from their side, they scorn, ostracize, and even censure them,” Tillis said in a statement in June 2025, after he voted against Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” because of its cuts to Medicaid.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia quit Congress altogether, after opposing Trump's refusal to release the Epstein files and his about-face on the “America First" agenda.

But Republicans aren't going to abandon Trump. They will privately complain about his destructive policies while publicly voting with him—every single time.

At the end of the day, there are no good Republicans. It’s time Democrats accept that.