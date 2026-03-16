There are a lot of bad things happening in the world right now, so let’s take our joy where we can find it: Pope Leo XIV continuing to vex the Trump administration. The first American pope simply isn’t into President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance and their America First anti-immigrant racism, so he’s too busy to hang out. Sorry, guys.

When Vance, America’s highest-ranking traditional Catholic, now known as trad Caths, visited the Vatican last May, he brought along a very special invitation: Would Leo like to come to the White House for America’s 250th birthday?

Pope Leo XIV meets with Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the occasion of their meeting at the Vatican, on May 19, 2025.

Trump has so thoroughly surrounded himself with sycophants that he likely thinks that the gaudy, garish, self-aggrandizing events he has lined up are the hottest tickets in town, everyone clamoring for the chance to celebrate the Semiquincentennial with the president.

It was likely not a super-pleasant surprise for Trump or Vance to have the first American pope turn down this incredible offer. It was likely even less pleasant to learn that, rather than coming to watch Trump yell about trans athletes or how he won the 2020 election or whatever, the pontiff would instead be spending Fourth of July at Lampedusa.

The pope could not have picked a more pointed destination as a contrast not just to Trump’s hijacking of America’s birthday but also to Trump’s entire presidency. Lampedusa is a small Italian island along the incredibly dangerous Central Mediterranean route that migrants take from Africa to Europe.

It’s a direct rebuke to the National Security Strategy that the administration released late last year, a thinly veiled racist screed that calls for Europe to restore “Western identity” to prevent “civilizational erasure” by stopping non-white migration, basically.

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Even less pleasant? After dissing the White House by refusing to attend Trump 250, Leo carved out some time on July 3 to appear—virtually—at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia to accept the Liberty Medal in honor of his “lifelong work promoting religious liberty and freedom of conscience and expression around the world, ideals enshrined by America’s founders in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

Sure, whatever. Sounds boring. Trump’s gonna have a UFC fight and a vroom vroom car race, which is way more American and important than the stupid pope and his stupid lifelong work.

Besides skipping out on those incredibly patriotic events, the pope is not letting up on his criticism of the administration’s relentless cruelty toward immigrants, though he is now making time to criticize the administration for the pointless and deadly war in Iran.

Last week, Leo said that Christian political leaders who start wars should go to confession to check in and see if their views align with Jesus’ actual teachings, but also implied that those political leaders were probably too chickenshit to do so: “Do those Christians who bear grave responsibility in armed conflicts have the humility and courage to make a serious examination of conscience and to go to confession?”

Over the weekend, the pope outright called for a ceasefire: “On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict. Cease fire so that avenues for dialogue may be reopened.” The Vatican newspaper even ran an aerial photo of the mass grave for the victims of the U.S. bombing of a school full of children.

Meanwhile, trad Caths in the mold of Vance are furious and somehow are no longer super into the whole papal infallibility thing.

Leo, let ’em schism.