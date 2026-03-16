A disillusioned MAGA minion can apparently be right a few times per administration.

Just look at former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has distanced herself from the GOP for caving on the Iran war and attacked President Donald Trump over his refusal to release the Epstein files.

“He called me a traitor because I stood with women who were raped when they were 14 and 16,” Greene told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Monday. “But I do completely disagree [with] where the president has led the country.”

Greene then engaged in some revisionist history of her own, criticizing the outcomes of Trump’s so-called One Big, Beautiful Bill—for which she voted—while blaming the GOP for “destroying our future.”

“The part that is disheartening to me is that it appears to—not only myself but many others—that President Trump did not mean it,” Greene said of his campaign promises. “We are basing that on his actions and his decisions and the priorities that he has made important and first to him, which are 100% departure of what we campaigned on in 2024.”

“Nothing has changed about me, I am America First,” she said. “I have a voting record to prove it.”