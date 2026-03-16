A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump lashes out as Iran war spirals out of control

You know, like any “peace president” would.

Democrats need to stop pretending Republicans will turn on Trump

It’s simple: There are no good Republicans.

Farms suffer the fallout of Trump's deportation agenda

Whoops—deported all of U.S. food production!

Pentagon promotes obscene perk to lure new employees

Looks like the Pentagon is open for business. Literally.

Cartoon: Collateral damage

Just some minor side effects of Trump’s new forever war.

Not even the Pope can tolerate Trump and Vance

He’s just not interested in making deals with the devil. 🤷‍♀️

Trump's voter suppression bill will also tackle ... women's sports?

Finally, what voters are most worried about.

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