President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson made everyone uncomfortable during a board meeting Monday, where they discussed the health of GOP Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida.

GOP Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida

“He would be dead by June,” Trump abruptly interjected while Johnson was addressing earlier reports that Dunn’s failing health had prompted him to announce his retirement in January.

“Okay, that wasn't public, but yeah—okay—that's … it was grim,” said a visibly uncomfortable Johnson before pivoting to claim that Trump’s doctors gave Dunn “a new lease on life.”

“They gave him more stents,” Trump boasted.

“Number one, it was bad because I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote,” Trump added.

Dunn’s retirement announcement led to speculation that he might leave office early, further hurting the GOP’s razor-thin House majority.

As of the writing of this story, Dunn’s office has not responded to the comments made by Trump and Johnson.