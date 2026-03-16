Federal Communication Commission chairman Brendan Carr is threatening to pull the broadcast licenses of stations that don’t follow the Trump administration playbook on how to speak about the increasingly chaotic Iran war.

Carr made his latest anti-free-speech missive in a social media post on Saturday responding to a post from President Donald Trump complaining about coverage of the war. Trump fumed that reporting on Saudi Arabia-based Air Force tankers that were damaged in an Iranian attack was “intentionally misleading” and accused the “Fake News Media” of wanting the U.S. to lose the war.

Carr wrote, “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions—also known as the fake news—have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up.” He added, “Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”

Portraits of school children from the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School, who were killed in a U.S strike are shown during a press conference by Iranian Ambassador to Tunisia Massoud Hosseinian, on March 12.

Ironically, Carr falsely characterized Trump’s 2024 victory—he won by a margin of 1.62% over former Vice President Kamala Harris—as a “landslide” and said his win in a purportedly hostile media environment underlines a lack of faith in the media.

The attempt to censor reporting on the war comes as the situation has grown increasingly chaotic. The conflict began for reasons Trump and his team have still been unable to articulate, America has been implicated in disasters like the bombing of a girl’s school, and American service members have been killed by Iranian retaliation.

Instead of leveling with the public, the administration has fumed about the media reporting on its failures. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently said he cannot wait for administration ally David Ellison to complete his acquisition of CNN parent Warner Discovery, indicating Ellison likely intends to shift coverage into a pro-Trump posture.

Anna Gomez, the sole remaining FCC commissioner appointed by a Democratic president, slammed Carr’s statement.

“The FCC can issue threats all day long, but it is powerless to carry them out. Such threats violate the First Amendment and will go nowhere. Broadcasters should continue covering the news, fiercely and independently, without fear of government pressure,” she wrote.

Noting Carr’s threat, Media Matters for America senior fellow Matt Gertz wrote, “It’s all part of the authoritarian playbook Trump wields against news outlets that produce anything less than Fox News-style propaganda. The protections of the First Amendment ensure that those outlets could likely prevail in court—but fighting is expensive, and over the course of Trump’s second term so far, the corporate moguls who control them have proven unnervingly unwilling to do so.”

“Fool me once” by Mike Luckovich

Carr has sought to suppress speech critical of Trump and Republicans. He has claimed that television talk shows have to provide equal time for Republicans if Democrats are interviewed, a reversal of previous FCC interpretations of broadcast rules that have been in place for decades.

Carr also pushed for comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be pulled from his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” for purportedly insulting slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk—something Kimmel hadn’t done but is still protected speech.

The Trump administration’s claim that it opposes “fake news” flies in the face of Trump’s long history of promoting conspiracies, hoaxes, and other obvious frauds. Trump has continued to insist that he won the 2020 election “by a lot” when he decisively lost to former President Joe Biden.

Trump also loves to push racist lies, like his phony claim that Haitian immigrants stole and ate domestic pets, and his years of promoting the “birther” conspiracy about former President Barack Obama.

The Trump administration doesn’t like free speech and is waging war against one of America’s fundamental values. War is one of the most serious tasks a nation can pursue, and a free press covering all aspects of conflict is a vital necessity.