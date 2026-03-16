As Americans continue to suffer the consequences of his unpopular policies, President Donald Trump has decided to focus on what really matters: martial arts.

“We're doing a lot of special things. We have a lot of things happening,” Trump said before boasting about the Ultimate Fighting Championship event scheduled to take place on the White House lawn on June 14—which “only by happenstance” is Trump’s 80th birthday.

The ridiculous spectacle will also apparently be broadcast on CBS, which is owned by the Trump-friendly Ellison family.

“It's a great family, and it's gonna be a tremendous event,” Trump said.

And if that weren’t enough, a few weeks after Trump’s low-rent “Gladiator” birthday bash, the White House will host an IndyCar race around Washington.

As U.S. troops die as a result of Trump’s Iran war and Americans struggle to access food and gas, it’s good to know that the president has his priorities straight.