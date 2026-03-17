Congressional Republicans have been practically begging President Donald Trump to focus on affordability in order to salvage their chances in November's midterm elections. But Trump isn't listening.

Instead, the GOP’s Dear Leader is crowing about starting yet another military engagement—this time in Cuba, which is currently suffering in darkness after Trump instituted an oil blockade against the island nation.

"I do believe I'll be ... having the honor ​of taking Cuba. That's a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form," Trump said Monday in the Oval Office, adding, "I ​mean, whether I free it, take it. I think I can do anything I want with it if you want to know the truth."

x Trump: "I do believe I'll be having the honor of taking Cuba. That's a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form. I think I can do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-16T21:27:40.254Z

Trump’s Cuba saber-rattling should send chills through Republicans’ spines. A regime-change operation in the island nation somehow scores even less domestic support than the ill-advised quagmire Trump got the U.S. into in Iran.

An Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday found that just 23% of Americans would support "the U.S. using military force to overthrow the government of Cuba." That's 10 percentage points less than the abysmally low 33% of Americans who support Trump launching war with Iran, according to the poll.

In fact, another regime-change operation in Cuba doesn't even have a majority of support from Republicans. Just 49% support it. Perhaps more worrying for Trump, the hypothetical military operation is supported by only 56% of self-proclaimed MAGA supporters, who often reflexively support whatever their Dear Leader does.

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That weak polling comes before any regime-change operation has gotten underway, and many supporters of the potential operation may be assuming it would go smoothly and not create a mess.

Ultimately, polling shows Americans are desperate for the government to make life in the United States more affordable. A poll released Monday by the GOP firm Echelon Insights found that 21% of likely voters say the cost of living is the biggest issue facing the United States, and another 20% say it’s the second-biggest issue.

Yet Trump has said affordability is a "hoax.” And he has undertaken policies that have expressly made costs go up, including levying tariffs on imported goods and launching a war in Iran that has led to a jump in gas prices.

That’s likely why Trump’s approval rating on the economy is in the toilet. Echelon Insights finds that just 38% of likely voters approve of Trump’s handling of the issue.

Good luck to Republicans running against that tide this fall.