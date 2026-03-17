Kevin Hassett, President Donald Trump’s director of the National Economic Council, said on Tuesday that the administration is not really concerned with the economic impact that the war on Iran is having on millions of American consumers.

Hassett made his statement during an appearance on CNBC.

“The fact is the U.S. economy is fundamentally sound and if [the war] were to be extended, it wouldn’t really disrupt this economy very much at all. It would hurt consumers—and we would have to think about what we would do about that—but that’s really the last of our concerns right now,” Hassett said.

Trump’s decision to attack Iran has triggered a series of events, including retaliation from Iran against other nations in the Middle East, which have led to a surge in oil prices. Prices for the key resource are now over $100 a barrel, which has led to a surge in gas prices for consumers. Gas costs are now causing the prices of other goods to increase.

The economy was on shaky ground before Trump attacked. Despite inheriting a recovering economy from former President Joe Biden, Trump has instituted other policies like tariffs that have slowed the economy and contributed to increased unemployment. Trump previously suggested that people could give up buying pencils to survive the slowing economy.

“Guess prices” by Clay Bennett

The administration has been unable to offer a clear justification for the war and events have continued to spiral out of control, ranging from global economic chaos to the death of innocent civilians and service members. Instead of addressing these growing concerns, Trump and senior leaders like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have attacked the media for reporting on reality. Trump has shown more interest in issues like planning for his upcoming birthday than in the fallout from his decisions.

Democratic leaders lashed out against Hassett’s tone-deaf remarks soon after they were made.

“The Trump administration is saying the quiet part out loud: the higher costs you're paying are the LAST of their concern,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz noted, “Well I’m not some sort of political expert but this feels like an unhelpful thing to say.”

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called Hassett part of “Trump’s team of Epstein class advisors,” a reference to the wealthy allies of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump and his fellow Republicans have already been feeling backlash from the public about their lack of sympathy for worsening economic conditions. As elections grow closer, Hassett’s callous rhetoric won’t help the party’s negative trajectory.