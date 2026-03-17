Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked to provide “one example of voter fraud conducted in a previous election that could have been prevented by the SAVE America Act” during a press conference Tuesday.

“Look, we're not gonna litigate all that,” Johnson replied. “I can tell you what I'll tell Democrats: You should listen to the American people.”

That’s not an example.

You might think Republicans like Johnson, who are trying to drum up support for their suppressive voter ID bill, would at least offer a single example—even a completely fabricated one.

In reality, claims of widespread voter fraud have long been disproven. In recent years, most cases of illegal voter activity have been isolated—frequently linked to conservatives and their elected officials.

The SAVE Act is just the latest interaction in President Donald Trump’s fact-free quest to rewrite election history by trying to rig future outcomes. He’s managed to muddy this latest attempt by loading the already restrictive voter ID bill with additional hurdles and bizarre anti-trans virtue signaling.