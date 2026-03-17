Iran’s national soccer team is asking FIFA if it can move its World Cup matches to Mexico—and who can blame them, really?

Wouldn’t you want to move matches that are scheduled in the U.S. after President Donald Trump said, “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

On the one hand, the team is welcome! On the other hand, they should fear for their life and safety! It’s the mixingest of mixed messages, but let’s be honest: It’s only the latter message that Trump really means. He has no problem whatsoever with indiscriminately threatening the lives of Iranians.

Related | The World Cup sucks up to Trump, and it sucks

At the start of his ongoing attack on Iran, Trump told the Iranian people that the United States would grant them “immunity” (from what?) if they helped “take back their country.”

And if they don’t?

“You’ll face absolutely guaranteed death,” Trump declared.

It’s a tribute to how little cachet or power Trump currently exerts on the world stage that Mexican ⁠President Claudia Sheinbaum ​has already said Mexico is totally down to have Iran play their matches south of the border instead.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 5, 2025.

The problem here is FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is as corrupt and morally malleable as Trump. This is the guy who invented the FIFA Peace Prize, the cringeworthy participation ribbon awarded to Trump when he didn’t land a Nobel Peace Prize. Perhaps Infantino can give Trump the FIFA Peace Prize next year too, as prospects for a Nobel are looking pretty dim for the warmongering Trump these days.

The literal day before Trump threatened the life and safety of the Iranian team, Infantino was fawning over Trump on Instagram.

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” Infantino said. “We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.”

Come on, man.

While there are reports that Iran’s embassy in Mexico is in talks with FIFA about moving the matches, there are simultaneous reports that FIFA has already ruled it out.

“FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” the federation said in a statement. “FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced.”

Fun fact: Guess who has the sole authority to decide which country gets in if Iran ends up withdrawing? That would be FIFA, which presumably just means Infantino.

Additional fun fact: Guess which country gets in if Iran ends up having to withdraw, which is what it looks like FIFA is trying to force? The United Arab Emirates

Yes, the UAE, where Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is currently seeking additional funds for his private equity firm.

Yes, the UAE, the country that Trump bragged invested $200 billion in “new commercial deals” between the United States and the UAE, a deal struck during Trump’s corrupt Middle East trip last May. That’s the trip where Trump had a gaggle of CEOs tagging along so they could make deals too, and also the one where Qatar bribed Trump with a $400 million plane.

Yes, the UAE, which took a 49% stake in World Liberty, the Trump family’s crypto grift juggernaut.

By now, everyone should just boycott the World Cup. The Trump administration said ICE would be a “key part” of security for the U.S. games. Todd Lyons, the director of ICE, would not commit to ruling out the use of violent tactical enforcement teams.

Related | Calls grow for ICE to be frozen out of the World Cup

People with valid visas are still getting scooped up and imprisoned by ICE for weeks. Tourists from other countries keep getting randomly detained.

Customs and Border Patrol agents search travelers’ phones for any sign of what the Trump administration deems problematic, which is then used as a rationale to refuse entry.

The Trump administration has made the United States a terrifying place for immigrants, for overseas tourists, for everyone. Why should anyone subject themselves to this sort of risk?

Better to stay home—and stay safe.