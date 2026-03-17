A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump team doesn’t care if Iran war breaks your bank

Bro actually said consumer pain is “really the last of our concerns right now.” 🤨

Furious over Iran war, US allies hang Trump out to dry

Pariah status achieved.

Trump lies about chat with 'former president' to justify Iran war

Maybe he was talking to himself again.

Cartoon: Thumbs up!

MAGA minions inhabit a different reality.

Trump continues crazed quest to ruin the nation's capital

Will nothing escape the tacky tyrant’s terrible touch?

GOP lawmaker spews BS to justify ‘boots on the ground’ in Iran

It depends on what your definition of “ground” is, apparently.

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